Save up to $500 on a 4K, Ultra HD gaming TV with this LG deal at Amazon

Whether you have a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, or an awesome gaming PC, there are an increasingly large number of players who have good reason to invest in a 4K TV and get the most (or, at least, the shiniest) out of their video games. If you’re thinking about taking the plunge this holiday season, the 49- and 55-inch models of LG’s SK8000 series 4K TVs are more than 40 percent off right now - and we'll be tracking the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals along with all the other wonderful Cyber Monday game deals.

As mentioned, the SK8000 series could be described as a budget 4K TV, since there’s a sub-$1000 dollar model in its range. As such, the blacks are not as true as you’d get on a high-end set. This is going to be true of many of the TVs you get at this price point, though. If you’re in the market for a reasonably priced TV and you’re thinking 4K, this deal was made for you.