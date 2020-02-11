Save on a Disney Plus gift card for Valentine's Day

Nothing says 'romance' more than a cheap Disney Plus gift card for Valentine's Day. Well, sort of. OK, not really. But come on - if we're being honest, snuggling on the sofa with Lady and the Tramp or The Mandalorian is a much better gift for Disney fans than flowers, stuffed animals holding hearts, or whatever the other highly-flammable tat that's trending might be.

Coming in at $69.99 for the whole year this Disney Plus 'gift subscription card' is for a full year's subscription and saves you around $14 on a standard month-by-month membership (which clocks in at $6.99 per month, by the way). The service was already good value for money as it was, so this makes it even more worthwhile - you're essentially getting two months out of 12 for free. And because this cheap Disney Plus gift card deal arrives instantly in digital form, you don't need to worry about leaving it too late either. Just bear in mind the fact that it can only be activated by new subscribers.

Cheap Disney Plus gift card for Valentine's Day

There's a lot to enjoy with this cheap Disney Plus deal, whether it's on Valentine's Day or beyond: the new streaming service offers hundreds of movies, TV shows, and documentaries drawn from the company's long history. This does include really new releases, however, like 2019's The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame . Due to Fox content being on there as well, you can also watch National Geographic programmes and every single episode of The Simpsons there.

There's plenty more on the way over the next year, too. Because the gift card will give you access to the service well into 2021, you'll be able to watch Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision , and Season 2 of The Mandalorian when they release in the coming months.

Want to take a look at other deals? No worries. Don't miss our page of Disney Plus sign-up offers - the highlight would definitely be an discount that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. It's also worth pointing out that you can always get a Disney Plus free trial on a standard subscription if you want to try before you buy.

