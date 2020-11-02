Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey get a rare discount ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is weeks away, but there are still some Black Friday gaming deals to be had, like this 25% discount on two of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are both $44.99 on Amazon, down from their usual price of $59.99. That might not sound like much of a price cut given how old these games are, but $15 is a standout discount for first-party Nintendo games, which have notoriously immovable prices. And while this is an out-of-season sale, this discount is comparable to what we've seen during peak periods like Black Friday in the past, so now's a great time to pick these two up.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity.

Super Mario Odyssey | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Fittingly, Super Mario Odyssey is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. It's a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. Super Mario Odyssey is easily the best 3D Mario game ever made, and it's a shoo-in for top five Switch games.

Quite frankly, there's never been a bad time to buy these games. If you own a Switch, you should also own them both. There's a reason they're regarded as system sellers. In fact, both Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey embody the inventiveness and playfulness that's made Nintendo and the Switch so successful, making them must-plays for all fans.

