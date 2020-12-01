Save $12 on Mandalorian majesty with the Lego Boba Fett helmet

This Lego Star Wars Boba Fett helmet is a beautiful little bounty to find among the deals at this, the tail end of Cyber Monday. A 20% saving on the usual price, this is 625 bricks of nerdy joy to build with the family, or keep pristine in its box surrounded by alarms and laser beams. Your call.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett helmet building kit - $̶5̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $47.99 at Amazon

Boba Fett's helmet rendered beautifully in 625 breaks, and complete with a base and nameplate to show off the finished project. View Deal

Lego describes this as a challenging build, so you might want to do some deep breathing before you jump on in. Basically, this isn't one to start at 10pm on Christmas Eve when you've been hitting the spiked eggnog. If you have more modern Mandalorian tastes, then yes, you can build your own Baby Yoda too. This little guy isn't on sale, but his tiny, blocky face is worth every cent. Now that The Mandalorian season 2 is finally here on the Disney Plus streaming service, there's going to be a lot of interest in getting collectibles based on the show and the films that inspired it.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child building kit - $79.95 at Amazon

1,073-pieces of cute, which will come together to make your own version of the cutest thing to come out of space since the Porgs. View Deal

Black Friday might be over, but there are still lots of Cyber Monday deals to check out until the clock strikes midnight, and plenty of Cyber Monday Lego deals at that.