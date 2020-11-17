Samsung 2TB M.2 SSD drops to $249 on Amazon with a huge $250 off deal

One of the best deals on PC storage we've ever seen just got even better. Amazon is offering big discounts on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus line of SSD storage, and it just dropped the price on its 2 TB model another $50 off of its original discount - shoppers are taking notice as stocks are flying off the (digital) shelves. Get in while they last and you can get a roomy 2 TB of storage for 50% off, making it without question the best deal in the entire offering. That said, if you don't need quite that much space, the 1TB stick has great savings too.

SSD storage has become the norm for PC builders in the last few years for good reason: it's more reliable than old-fashioned, spinning-platter hard drives, it's smaller, and it's way faster. M.2 NVMe SSD pushes those features even further with a direct connection to your PC via its PCI Express port - they slot in right next to your graphics card and any other PCIe cards you may have on your motherboard. This lets your PC read and write to the storage even more quickly, and it also reduces the amount of physical space your storage takes up.

This deal may also be useful for expanding your PS5 storage, but Sony is recommending against buying any M.2 drives for that purpose until it puts out the official required specs .

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage - 2TB: $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Your PC's storage gets more breathing room, and you get incredibly fast load times with this M.2 SSD stick from one of the best names in the storage game. You aren't likely to find anything better than that huge 50% off discount any time soon, so buy it while it lasts. Stock is running low and you might have to wait until December for shipping, but at this price, we think it's worth the wait. Plus, you can cancel beforehand if something better comes along.

View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage - 1TB: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Give your PC more storage while taking up less space with this great deal on an M.2 SSD. Samsung is one of the best-known and most-trusted brands in the storage business, and a 5-star Amazon score on Amazon after nearly 11,000 ratings speaks for itself.View Deal

If you're looking for even more ways to improve your rig while saving cash this season, check out our extensive guide to Black Friday gaming PC deals . We wouldn't hold out for any better Black Friday SSD deals than this though to be honest.

See what other savings are already up for grabs with our rundown of Black Friday deals.