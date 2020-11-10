Samsung 1TB M.2 SSD is down to $149 on Amazon with this $100 off deal

If you're looking to give your PC's storage a speedy boost in a tiny package, Amazon has a deal on Samsung M.2 NVMe SSD sticks that you won't want to miss. The retailer is currently offering a discount on a range of storage solutions from 250GB to 2TB, but the 1TB SSD stick comes in at a budget sweet spot of $149.99. That's a total discount of $100 off the sticker price from one of the most-trusted PC storage brands in the business.

SSD storage has become the norm for PC builders in the last few years for good reason: it's more reliable than old-fashioned, spinning-platter hard drives, it's smaller, and it's way faster. M.2 NVMe SSD pushes those features even further with a direct connection to your PC via its PCI Express port - they slot in right next to your graphics card and any other PCIe cards you may have on your motherboard. This lets your PC read and write to the storage even more quickly, and it also reduces the amount of physical space your storage takes up.

This deal may also be useful for expanding your PS5 storage, but Sony is recommending against buying any M.2 drives for that purpose until it puts out the official required specs .

Give your PC more storage while taking up less space with this great deal on an M.2 SSD. Samsung is one of the best-known and most-trusted brands in the storage business, and a 5-star Amazon score on Amazon after nearly 11,000 ratings speaks for itself.View Deal

