Robson Green Joins Being Human

SFX blogger Narin Bahar reports that actor and former singer of questionable ballads has signed up for season three

Hot on the heels of the announcement of EastEnders ' Lacey Turner's role in the season opener, today's Daily Mirror has announced Robson Green will be appearing in the show as a werewolf, perhaps one of the ones series creator Toby Whithouse hinted at in our exclusive piece on what you can expect from the show when it returns.

A source is quoted as saying: "Robson's a huge admirer and was delighted to get involved. It's a big departure from dramas he's been in like Wire In The Blood and Northern Lights ."

It's also quite a change from his time doing Extreme Fishing and making albums you buy your granny for Christmas - let's just hope he doesn't burst into song. Or even hum.

Being Human will return to BBC Three for its third season in January. The cast and creator have also just been announced as guests at San Diego Comic Con as part of BBC America's promotion for the second series airing in the US.