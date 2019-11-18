Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (November 25 - December 1)

1. A tidal wave of Black Friday game deals are coming our way

Oh yes, it's that time of year again - the time of year when all retailers slash their prices to give us a bargain. Thanks to the confirmation of a 2020 release for next-gen consoles, we can expect to see some smashing cuts on current hardware. For example, our PS4 Black Friday and Xbox One X Black Friday hubs are a good place to start when hunting down discounts. The Switch's usually-stubborn price tag benefits from sale season as well, so don't forget about Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundles either. As for PC, the 20 Super-series graphics cards mean that we'll likely see deals on 'regular' (but still very good) 20-series GPUs in Black Friday gaming PC reductions.

That's just the beginning, though. We're also expecting sales on games and beyond, to say nothing of the always-excellent Black Friday TV deals ...

What: Black Friday

Where: Our B lack Friday game deals hub should be your first port of call for all things gaming tech and beyond.

When: November 29

2. The Irishman is an instant classic – and it’s out on Netflix this week

De Niro. Scorsese. Pacino. Pesci. There’s epic – and then there’s the brand of epic that only something like The Irishman can conjure up across its three-and-a-half hour runtime.

Charting the rise (and eventual fall) of De Niro’s Frank Sheeran and his dealings with infamous union leader Jimmy Hoffa across several decades and a few CGI de-aging sessions, The Irishman might just be Scorsese’s greatest work yet. It marries the creative swearing of Casino with the escalating narrative of Goodfellas, and even drops in some surprisingly profound, heartfelt moments to bring together a possible final act for some of cinema’s finest names – and one they can be immensely proud of.

Sure, Marty might want you to see it on the big screen, but it’s coming to Netflix this week – and it might be for the best. As brilliant as it is, the bum-numbing 210 minutes it takes to wrap everything up is best suited to two shorter sessions rather than powering through in one go. Persevere, however, and you’ll be glad you sat through a modern tour-de-force we’ll be talking about for years to come.

What: The Irishman

Where: Netflix

When: November 27

3. Rian Johnson’s first post-The Last Jedi movie is Knives Out, an all-star whodunnit

Where do you go next after Star Wars? How about assembling possibly the greatest murder mystery ever put on film? That’s what Rian Johnson has done with Knives Out. Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc, an OTT Southern detective that the current 007 actor clearly delights in – and he’s got plenty of suspects to deal with after the murder of the head of the Thrombley family, played by Christopher Plummer.

So, who’s the culprit? Chris Evans plays the brattish grandson; Jamie Lee Curtis is the rich, successful daughter, and they’re flanked by a who’s who of current and upcoming talent: Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford. The list goes on. It’s an old-school, exciting premise elevated by an outstanding cast. Well worth a watch – even if you weren’t the biggest fan of The Last Jedi.

What: Knives Out

Where: Theaters

When: November 27

4. M. Night Shyamalan serves up baby dolls and probably twists in a new spooky series

Two totally normal parents hire a totally normal nanny for their definitely not a doll baby. That's the premise for The Servant, the new series from M. Night Shyamalan - AKA Mr Twist - for Apple's new streaming service. After years of Sixth Sense, The Village, Split, and Glass it's basically impossible not to sit down for this creepy looking show expecting red herrings and shocking revelations at every turn. Whether or not it can deliver anything you don't get from the trailer over ten whole episodes is up to Shyamalan's storytelling skills and the cast, which includes Rupert Grint.

What: The Servant

Where: Apple TV

When: November 28

5. Five Nights at Freddy's opens for business on Switch

There's not a single thing that isn't unnerving about Five Nights at Freddy's. The way it just sort of showed up overnight, then a bunch more sequels popped up, then there was merchandise for it everywhere, that kids everywhere instantly loved it and made everybody else in games instantly feel irrelevant and old because they have no idea where all this came from. Oh, it's also a game series about not getting jump scared to death by creepy animatronic animals, which is pretty freaky too. And now you can enjoy all of that on Nintendo Switch as the first three Freddy's games arrive on Switch on Friday.

What: Five Nights at Freddy's

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: November 29

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.