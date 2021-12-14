The Razer Wolverine Ultimate plummets to its historic lowest ever price today

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate has hit its historic lowest ever price today of just $80 (reduced from $160) for a full 50% off the MSRP at Best Buy today. It's a full $19 better than the previous record price of $99. You will need to act quickly on this Razer Xbox Series X and PC controller deal, however, as it will end tonight.

As far as the best Razer controllers go, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is certainly a tough act to follow, especially priced well below the $100 mark. What makes this particular model special are the interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad, meaning they can be swapped out to suit your preference. Also of note is the hairline trigger mode with stop switches for greater precision in racing and FPS titles making it a solid option for competitive gaming.

We barely ever see controllers with this level of adjustability and customizability retail for $80, so this Razer Wolverine Ultimate deal offers fantastic value for money given its feature-set. If you've been after one of the best PC controllers, there isn't much more you could want for the money.

If you're interested in a similarly priced alternative, however, then the Razer Wolverine V2 is priced today at just $79.99 (down from $100) at Best Buy. The V2 lacks the more customizable nature and RGB lighting of the Ultimate, but benefits from remappable multi-function buttons and a more traditional form factor akin to the standard Xbox Wireless controller.

