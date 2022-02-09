This gaming chair deal sees the Razer Iskur X hit a lowest ever price today

Amazon's gaming chair deals are going to make fans of Team Green happy today with one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on one of the best gaming chairs on the market.

The Razer Iskur X is down to just $249.99 (was $400) which represents a huge saving of $149. This is the cheapest that we've ever seen this model retail for, with the Razer Iskur X usually selling around the $300 mark - so you're getting an additional $50 off the usual rate. If you're a fan of all things Razer then you're not going to want to miss this gaming chair deal.

It should be stated that this model is the entry-level model of Razer's Iskur range but if you're after a premium-feeling seat at an aggressive rate then this offer is hard to beat.

We described as much in our Razer Iskur X review from last year when we said it was: "a remarkably comfortable gaming chair that both looks and feels exceptional". The style is what is likely to grab people's attention most, with its slick black leatherette design and sleek green stitching, it's certainly a head-turner.

We're also rounding up more of the best cheap gaming chair deals should you be wanting something on a little more humble budget today. It's updated regularly to bring you the latest discounts and savings on seats without breaking the bank.

Razer Iskur X | $400 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is the cheapest that we have ever seen the Razer Iskur X retail for, so if you've been after one of Razer's gaming chairs then this deal is hard to beat at the current price point. This model 'normally' sells around $300, so you're easily saving an extra $50 here today.

