Quick, the Harry Potter advent calendar is 30% less for the Cyber Monday Lego deals

This Harry Potter advent calendar is better than chocolate ones, and it's 30% less for the Cyber Monday Lego deals. OK, so I know that's a controversial way to kick off. But come on. Try telling me this Lego Harry Potter advent calendar isn't adorable. You can currently get it for 30% less in the UK (£17.49 from Amazon instead of almost £25) or at a 20% discount via Amazon US (where it's $31.97 rather than nearly $40).

Because the Lego Harry Potter advent calendar has been flitting in and out of stock all weekend during this year's Cyber Monday Lego deals, it's worth pouncing on now while you've got a chance - it probably won't stick around for long, especially in the UK.

Today's best Lego deal

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | £24.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | £24.99 £17.49 at Amazon

Save 30% - Want to go for a slightly different advent calendar this year? Lego's added to their already-extensive lineup of options with a kit that includes fun little minifigs like Griphook the goblin to go with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco.

USA deal - $39.99 $31.97 at Amazon



Because it's modelled around The Philosopher's Stone (or The Sorcerer's Stone, if you're based across the pond), you're getting plenty of references to that move in this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Alongside iconic props like the magic wall to Diagon Alley, it also features the Gringotts mine-cart to go with Harry in his original costume, Hermione, Ron, Draco, and Dudley pre-pig tail. You even get Griphook the goblin and Hedwig, Harry's owl. It's a really cute set that's one of the better Cyber Monday Lego deals so far.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

For more gift-worthy savings, be sure to check out these Cyber Monday board game deals. You can also scout out other brick-based presents with our guide to the best Lego sets.