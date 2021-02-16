It looks like PS5 stock could be back today - here's where to buy one

If you're hoping to find PS5 stock (and let's be honest, who isn't?), things are starting to look up. The next-gen console has been spotted at various retailers over the last few days, and there's talk of more arriving soon in the US and the UK. Indeed, there have been rumblings that Target may be due for PS5 stock today. It's a similar story across the pond, and we've heard that Very is due for a restock during the morning of Wednesday February 17. Most other UK stores could get units in throughout the week, too.

With that in mind, we've listed a handful of quick links below to stores that seem likely to get more PS5 stock in soon. Because competition to buy PS5 is fierce out there, any head-start we can find is worth its weight in PlayStations.

Annoyingly, it's tricky to be more specific. PS5 stock tends to drop without any sort of warning, leaving everyone scrambling for their wallet - by which time the console is, naturally, sold out. Amazon US and Amazon UK are the perfect examples. They got consoles in unexpectedly this week, but these deals were snapped up all too quickly.

As such, we'd recommend keeping an eye on the retailers we've linked to above. They're the most likely candidates for getting imminent PS5 stock. Stores such as Game in the UK are also solid bets. This is mostly due to bundles; these don't seem to sell out as fast as consoles by themselves.

Either way, make sure you're signed up ahead of time with payment details for whichever store you choose. This reduces the chance of you missing out because you were too late to the checkout. Equally, we'd recommend moving as quickly as you can once PS5 stock is in your basket - you can guarantee that hundreds of other people will be trying to do the same thing, so the early bird gets the worm. Or console, in this case.

It's worth keeping an eye on Twitter for live updates, too. Stock-monitoring accounts are generally on the money, and they're a good early-warning system when it comes to PlayStation 5 deals. Seeing as it's been so difficult to find PS5 stock or buy Xbox Series X, we'll take any help we can get.

If you don't manage to pick up the console this week, don't lose hope. Keep an eye on our PS5 deals and bundles page for more offers as they appear.

Good luck!

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best PS5 headsets or the best PS5 accessories. We've also rounded up a guide on the best TV for PS5.