PS5 restock tracker - today's deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more

PS5 restock deals are like gold-dust at the best of times, so we're here to help you find them as easily as possible. Because our team of bargain-hunters are always looking out for console offers, we've got plenty of tips on where (and when) to strike.

Can we expect a PS5 restock today? Things start to get interesting around about now, so your chances are good. Although GameStop missed its usual Wednesday drop, the retailer has hinted that it might offer deals later in the week. We wouldn't be surprised if it was holding off for a Ratchet and Clank bundle this Friday.

It's the same story elsewhere. Even though Target, Walmart, and Best Buy traditionally get a PS5 restock today (Thursday), it's possible that they'll wait until Friday to drop Ratchet and Clank-themed bundle offers with the game and the console. That isn't to say you shouldn't check, of course; just that you shouldn't give up hope if nothing happens today. Basically, stay alert.

Watch out for Amazon, too. It has an annoying habit of dropping a PS5 restock at the weirdest times, so it's a good idea to keep checking the site every now and then.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

If you're unsure of which PS5 to get, this is the one you want - it has a 4K Blu-ray disc-drive. That means you can play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays on it, which winds up being a lot cheaper in the long run than buying digitally.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

This version of the PS5 is a tempting offer; because it doesn't have a disc drive, it's much cheaper than the standard PS5. Plus, it's identical in every other way. Just be aware that you can't use game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it - everything has to be bought digitally, which is often more expensive in the long run.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, so click the links and see if the console is back yet. Just make sure you don't pay more than the standard price (unless it's part of a bundle, anyway). The normal PS5 should cost $499.99 and the Digital Edition is $399.99, so anything more expensive than that should be giving you bonus items like games or accessories.

For more info on which stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods, don't forget to visit our PS5 stock guide.

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.