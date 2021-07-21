PS5 restock - you might be able to get the console at Argos and Best Buy today

Today is looking like it might be a good day when it comes to PS5 restock deals - in the UK, you can currently pick up the console at Argos (depending on your region, anyway). Elsewhere, there's always a chance that Best Buy might drop today. It has a history of going on Wednesdays and had a drop last week, so be sure to keep an eye on it. Amazon USA is worth keeping an eye on too.

If those don't pan out, worry not. Our hardened crew of bargain-hunters have rounded up some handy few tips on where (and when) a PS5 restock might appear this week. Just be sure you're not paying more than the asking-price; the normal PS5 costs $499.99, while the Digital Edition is $399.99. Anything more expensive than that should be bundling in games or accessories.

PS5 restock: July 21 2021

Is a PS5 restock happening today? The console is available at Argos UK right now depending on your region, so head over there sharpish to try your luck.

As for the USA, Best Buy had a drop last Wednesday so may go again this week. Keep an eye on its page from around 2pm EDT. It traditionally has PS5 stock mid-afternoon, so you'll be in prime position to capitalize on any offers that appear.

If anyone else is going to offer PS5 deals in the US today, there's a chance (albeit a slim one) that it's going to be Amazon. The retailer has a really annoying habit of dumping PS5 restocks on us at the weirdest, most inconvenient times, so keep its PS5 page bookmarked and check in every so often.

As for other stores, a PS5 restock tomorrow or at the tail-end of the week is likely. GameStop commonly shoots for mid-week. Meanwhile, Target and Walmart tend to go on Thursdays or Fridays. Walmart in particular hasn't had a PS5 restock in a while, so it could be a winner this week.

If you're unsure about which PS5 to get, this is the one you should prioritize. Why? It has a 4K Blu-ray disc drive. That means you can play physical games and Blu-rays on it, which winds up being cheaper in the long run than buying digitally.

This version of the PS5 is a tempting offer; it doesn't have a disc drive so is much cheaper than the standard PS5. Plus, it's identical in every other way. Just be aware that you can't use game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it - everything has to be bought digitally. This is often more expensive in the long run.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

