PS5 restock date: when can we expect new console deals?

It's been slim pickings if you were waiting on a PS5 restock date this month as new console deals have been very few and very far between. However, it probably won't stay that way. Thanks to trends and a few educated guesses, we've got the lowdown on possible PS5 stock for the week ahead right here. In addition, we've listed some of the stores you should check in with below. Many of them get PlayStation 5s in without warning, so it's always worth keeping an eye out.

So, what are we looking at when it comes to a PS5 restock date? Although we can't guarantee a time, it seems pretty likely that Best Buy will get units in this coming Friday (April 23). Even though stock didn't appear last week, they've consistently dropped every other Friday for the last couple of months. Similarly, Walmart and Target seem to be launching deals on Thursdays with more regularity. That means you should be ready to pounce as we approach the weekend.

Across the pond, European Amazon stores have been getting more and more PS5s. That means an Amazon UK PS5 restock date can't be far behind. Unfortunately, we can't say for sure when they'll turn up - all we know is that they usually appear early in the morning at some point before 9am GMT.

PS5 restock at Amazon

Amazon is really overdue a stock drop. Sure, those rumors of 46,000 PS5s didn't come true, but the retailer hasn't had deals for weeks. That means they could get a PS5 restock at any moment. Watch out for the links below just in case.

PS5 ($499) | Check at Amazon

This offer gets you the standard, 'full-fat' PS5 console - more specifically, it comes with a disc drive. Because it's the most popular version, it's also the hardest to find.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399) | Check at Amazon

This version looks very similar to the normal PS5, but there's one key difference: it doesn't have a disc drive. That means you can't play game discs, DVDs, or Blu-ray movies on it. Instead, they all have to be bought digitally via the PlayStation Store. Digital games can be pricier than disc alternatives, so it's definitely a factor to bear in mind when considering which PS5 you want to buy.

View Deal

PS5 restock retailers to keep checking

PS5 restock dates are all over the place at the moment. To be precise, Sony Direct offered a small number of units last week and GameStop had more than a few bundles available on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Target missed last week but generally tends to drop stock on Thursday (as does Walmart). That means you should watch out for the retailer links below and check in every day or so. You never know when you might get lucky!

