PS4 and Xbox One PUBG players can now party up

PUBG on consoles is rolling out an update to its Private Test Server today which allows console players to party up together. Cross-play came to PS4 and Xbox One a while back, but it only affected how the game filled out lobbies. Basically, you could defeat players on other platforms, but you couldn't squad up with them. As of today, you can.

Update 6.2 is not live in the main game yet, but if typical timelines hold true, it should become available in a few weeks, following similar gameplay changes which just hit PUBG on PC this week. PUBG's main menu now includes an in-game friends list system, much like those that have come to other cross-play games lately. This is meant to help you keep track of all the friendly faces you meet in the otherwise grueling world of PUBG.

There's more than just the cross-play parties coming to PUBG on consoles too. Team Deathmatch is also now available in the PTS, which is funny since battle royale first skyrocketed to popularity because it was so starkly different from then-standard PvP like Team Deathmatch. I guess everything comes full circle eventually. TDM in PUBG is played in games of 8v8 across seven maps pulled from the game's much larger sandboxes. Rounds are played ten minutes at a time, or you can cash out with the win sooner if your team hits 50 kills. Take note that it's only playable in first-person mode, though. Sorry third-person players.

There are lots of smaller gameplay tweaks too, like grenades weighing you down more and improved waypointing on the map. You can read the complete patch notes at the game's official site .