PS Plus games for March include Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

The PlayStation Plus line-up for March has been unveiled, and it includes Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer mode.

Earlier today on February 23, PlayStation announced the list of the four new titles joining the PS Plus subscription service. The list includes Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is available as a bonus title for PlayStation Plus members this month. Full details on the lineup: https://t.co/E5phpOm77r pic.twitter.com/4c4Mqv5RlNFebruary 23, 2022 See more

It's a nice blend with plenty of variety. Ghostrunner is a pure adrenaline-pumping parkour action game, pitting you against hordes of enemies as you race around a futuristic city, while Ark: Survival Evolved is an open-world survival adventure, and Team Sonic Racing is a fantastic little go-karting racer for when you need a little bit more laidback fun.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, meanwhile, is the multiplayer spin-off mode of Sucker Punch's 2020 action game, turning the slicing and dicing of the single-player adventure into an all-out brawl. Legends is bundled in with all editions of Ghost of Tsushima, but can also be purchased as a standalone game on either PS4 or PS5 for $19.99.

The list of games actually leaked online earlier today. As usual, a user posted the details over on French forum-based site Dealabs, accurately predicting all bar Ark: Survival Evolved. This is just the latest month in which the coming PS Plus line-up has leaked.

