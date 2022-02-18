The best Presidents Day PS5 deals live right now

The President's Day PS5 deals are cropping up and the holiday sales never disappoint: we're already seeing some exciting PS5 games and accessories deals. This is your chance to get a great deal on some of the games and accessories you might have been eying up for a while. There are huge savings on PS5 games and accessories, and we've rounded up our top picks.

There are also some significant savings on accessories. Look no further than the Astro A10 gaming headset at Target if you're looking for a new headset as you can get it for an impulse purchase worthy price of $49 right now. This headset is made for long gaming sessions with exquisite sound quality, lightweight, and soft cushions for your ears. If you're looking for a wireless option and significant savings, look no further than the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset. Save over $30 on a premium headset at Target. Currently, at $119.95, this heavy-duty wireless headset has memory foam cushions and has a 20-hour battery life—there's even an App for any audio customization. If you are looking for a great deal and don't mind paying a premium price, definitely have a look into these.

Best Buy seems to be heavy on the PS5 game deals this year, with many deals being for over 50%. NBA 2k22 is down to $24.99, which is essentially a steal. If basketball isn't your thing, then you're in luck as the Presidents Day PS5 game deals spread wide. You can get Madden NFL 22 for just $44.99, down from $70 on the long-running game. Also from Best Buy, Spider-Man Miles Morales has seen a significant cut in price.

Today's best Presidents Day PS5 deals

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset | $150 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Now, these are premium headsets. Check these out if you're looking for a gaming headset that goes beyond. These headphones are worth the price tag with 20-hour battery life, custom audio settings, cushion foam ear pads, and quality audio. This deal saves you 20% off the original price. If you're looking for a premium upgrade, look into these.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $70 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - It's possibly one of the most stunning games I've ever played, and it's even better on the PS5. This open-world action-adventure game is packed with breathtaking landscapes and incredible detail. Gamstop is giving you a $20 offer for the director's cut, including DLC.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The best-selling Assassin's Creed game has a significant price cut from Walmart of over $40 off this game, it's an insane offer. With each installment, these games keep getting better, and Valhalla is no different. A pick-up if you haven't got your hands on this yet.

NBA 2K22 | $70 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - The stunning All-Star games have come so far, with the latest installments being more immersive than before. Play as your favourite All-Star or go the career path and become one yourself. With more than 50% off at best buy, this is definitely a must-pick.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition | $50 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - What are you waiting for if you haven't picked up this Game of The Year title? The launch title for the PS5 is a must-play for those of you on the current-gen. Save $20 on the incredible title at Best Buy.



Madden NFL 22 | $70 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - A favorite fan game that never gets old. This game builds from its previous installments and plays wonderfully on a PS5. If you're into sports games, then Madden is a steal at this price from Best Buy.



Astro A10 headset | $60 $49 at Amazon

Save $11 - A quality headset for under $50 is hard to come by, so seeing an Astro headset for $49 is an incredible deal, and very much in impulse-purchase territory for a quick and quality hit. Astro is known for its impeccable gaming headsets, so if you're in the market to get a new headset, look at this.



