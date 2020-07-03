Pokemon Go's July Community Day is all about Gastly

The next Pokemon Go Community Day will center around Gastly, who was runner-up to Weedle in the deciding vote but won the spot because Weedle's Community Day already happened in June.

The event runs on Sunday, July 19 from 11am to 5pm your local time. Between those hours, you'll encounter more Gastlys in the wild, and occasionally you'll have the chance to catch a Shiny Gastly.

If you manage to evolve Haunter, Gastly's evolved form, during the event or up to two hours afterward, you'll get a Gengar that knows Shadow Punch. You'll also be able to buy a one-time purchase July Community Day Box with 30 Ultra Balls, an Elite Fast TM, two Incense, and two Super Incubators. Then there's the event-exclusive $1 Special Research story called 'The Great Gastly.'

The distance to hatch eggs is a quarter of normal, and the effect doesn't stack with other egg-hatching distance bonuses. Finally, Incense will last for three hours for the duration of July's Community Day.

Following closely after the July Community Day is the long-anticipated Pokemon Go Fest 2020, which runs from July 25 to July 26 and introduces two new special research stories, 75 unique Pokemon across five rotating habitats, a Global Challenge Arena, and a bunch more stuff.

Do check out our essential Pokemon Go tips to get the most out of the game.