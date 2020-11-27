Black Friday Pokemon card deals: All the best deals we've found for the Pokemon TCG

With the recent surge in popularity, people all over the world are looking for Pokemon card Black Friday deals. From booster packs and tins to booster boxes and more, it's like we're in the '90s again as Pokemon cards are the craze once more. If you're on the hunt for some cheap Pokemon cards during this Black Friday weekend, we've found a couple that you'll want to take a look at.

Unfortunately, there aren't loads of big discounts in the Black Friday Pokemon card deals because Pokemon cards are rarely discounted as it is. This means that any saving is a worthwhile one, even if it's only a few bucks off asking price. Good luck with your pulls!

Pokemon Card Black Friday retailers (US):

Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy

Pokemon Card Black Friday retailers (UK):

Amazon | GAME | Argos

Pokemon TCG: Eternatus VMAX Premium Collection | Save $5 at Amazon

Eternatus is the badass legendary from Pokemon Sword & Shield, and you can get this Premium Collection containing a bunch of Eternatus themed items – including an oversized foil, full art promo foil, and foil promo card for $5 off. This may not seem like a great saving but Pokemon cards are rarely discounted as it is and since the package comes with six booster packs and some other goodies, it's a rare and worthwhile discount to take advantage of.View Deal

Pokemon TCG: Battle Academy | £21.99 £17.49 at Amazon UK

The Pokemon TCG: Battle Academy game launched earlier this year and is a brilliant way for players new and old to experience the trading card game. With 20% off at Amazon UK, this is the cheapest price we've seen it yet.View Deal

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Theme Decks | $11.99 at Best Buy

Alright, we won't beat around the bush; this isn't a massive discount. But if you were planning on picking up some of the latest Pokemon TCG theme decks anyway, featuring the Gen 8 Pokemon found in Pokemon Sword & Shield, Best Buy has each deck with a dollar off. So why not save a little and pick them up from here instead of a different retailer?

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Vivid Voltage Elite Pikachu Trainer Box | $59.99 at Amazon

The Sword & Shield Vivid Voltage set is the latest in the Pokemon TCG, so while this isn't a Black Friday deal, you can pick up the Gigantamax Pikachu Elite Trainer Box for $60 and get an instant head start. Featuring eight booster packs, 65 card sleeves, 45 energy cards, and plenty of other TCG equipment, you'll be ready to start competing, collecting, or both!View Deal

