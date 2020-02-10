Pick up a cheap gaming laptop with these value-busting deals right now

Getting a cheap gaming laptop without spending thousands of dollars, and that offers genuinely good performance as well as value is often like seeing a unicorn: very rare, almost mythical. However, early this year, we've started to see some cracking cheap gaming laptop deals, including these two shown below from Walmart. They prove you won't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components as much as you think when dipping below (just below, admittedly) the thousand dollar mark. Given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a run for their money.

The first of today's highlights is an HP Omen laptop. Inside this 15.6" machine is: an i7-9750H processor; 16GB of RAM; and a 256GB SSD. It can be yours for just just $999.99 - a healthy saving of $400. The extra value this bundle offers comes in the form of some extra goodies thrown in at no extra cost. You'll get an HP Omen Mouse 400 and an Omen Headset 800. Both of these are fine peripherals. Not quite contenders for best gaming mouse or best PC headset for gaming, but solid ones to get you going with your new laptop for sure.

However, if you fancy keeping it simple and getting the machine only then this MSI gaming laptop might be for you. In this one you get an i7-9750H processor, the same 1660Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, but a slightly larger 512GB SSD as the on-board storage in this 15.6-inch laptop. It's going for just $999 at Walmart (a reported saving of $300). The tradeoff here is no extra goodies to use, but a larger SSD to start off with. Walmart only has a couple left of the MSI one themselves, but other sellers on that same page are price-matching so you should have options even if Walmart's own stock runs out.

Both of these deals prove that you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000.

Cheap gaming laptop deals

More cheap gaming laptop deals:

These two gaming laptop offers that we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive, and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on high settings. Particularly if you can bag a machine with the best '16' series Nvidia graphics card.

The HP offering probably provides slightly better value given the extra goodies thrown in - you could always resell these to make some money back - but the MSI does have bigger on-board storage so that's equally tempting.

