Our favorite gaming TV, the 55" LG E8 4K Ultra HD TV, is down to $1797 - a saving of $1200

Right. You need something to play all those mega-amazing Amazon Prime Day game deals on, don't you? It doesn't come better than this: the 55" LG E8 4K Ultra HD TV for $1797 at Walmart. That's a saving of $1200 which, if my calculator is correct, is a whopping 40%. That's an amazing deal for, in our own words, the best gaming TV around. Seriously. It has it all: Size, sharp color, and is future-proofed for the next console generation thanks to its 4K Ultra HD compatibility. This will be your TV for today, tomorrow, and years down the line.

It's a looker, too, and won't stick out like a sore thumb in your lounge or living room. In our review we said "The E8 is one of the most beautiful ‘traditional’ looking sets we’ve ever seen, and it's far better value than LG's W8 TVs, which are designed to be hung on a wall and used primarily for sports. The E8's clear, ultra skinny stand has been designed in such a way that it appears the picture is floating in mid-air, making it even easier to become immersed in gorgeous games like Forza 7 or God Of War."

With Walmart's free two-day delivery, you can have everything set up by the weekend. Just imagine basking in the cool, crisp colors, deep, dark blacks, and best-in-class picture. Bliss. Now, imagine this: Death Stranding on this 55" 4K TV. Oh, yes. Now is the best time to get it, as you aren't getting a price as low as this before Hideo Kojima's potential masterpiece rolls around.

