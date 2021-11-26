Nintendo Switch OLED stock is available at Currys and Very right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on the OLED console are popping up at various retailers, but they're certainly not hanging around long. Thankfully, Currys and Very currently have gone live with Nintendo Switch OLED restocks in the form of attractive-looking bundles which could bag you the console before Christmas.

At Currys, if you want the coveted white Switch OLED, there's a £369 bundle with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 256GB microSD card on offer, or a separate £369 bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the same 256GB microSD card. While over at Very, highlights include being able to pre-order the white console with Metroid Dread for just £339.98 (a saving of £20), and a white console bundle with Animal Crossing for a tenner off bringing it down to £339.98.

There's also a slightly cheaper £349 bundle for the neon Switch OLED with Minecraft and the 256GB microSD card available too if you're not too fussed about the white colourway.

All of these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals could mean that you're able to pick up the premium new handheld in a brilliant bundle well ahead of Christmas.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday Nintendo sales further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (white) + Metroid Dread | £359.98 Nintendo Switch OLED (white) + Metroid Dread | £359.98 £339.98 at Very

Save £20 - Given that Nintendo Switch hardware and games are perennial value holders, this is a tidy deal off a top game from this year and the new OLED-tastic console.



Nintendo Switch OLED (white) + Animal Crossing | £349.98 Nintendo Switch OLED (white) + Animal Crossing | £349.98 £339.98 at Very

Save £10 - A small but solid discount is most welcome given this is a brand new console. And getting one of the most popular, and excellent games that you can sink hours and hours into.



Nintendo Switch OLED with Minecraft, 256GB microSD | £349 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Minecraft, 256GB microSD | £349 at Currys

Perfect for a younger gamer, this Switch OLED bundle comes with the neon version of the console, a copy of Minecraft, and a 256GB microSD card for additional storage.

Nintendo Switch OLED with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys

Why not try island life for yourself with this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, which comes with the latest Animal Crossing title, white console, and a 256GB microSD card.



Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys

Perfect for family gatherings this Christmas, this bundle packages together the white Switch OLED with the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a Nintendo-branded Sandisk 256GB microSD card.



Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys

Grab the white Switch OLED with the brand new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond title, and that SanDisk 256GB microSD card now at Currys.



Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon Shining Pearl, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon Shining Pearl, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys

There's also a bundle that gets you the white Switch OLED with the brand new Pokemon Shining Pearl, and a 256GB microSD card.



Nintendo Switch OLED with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 256GB microSD | £369 at Currys

Might be the oldest game in this bundle collection, but it's still one of the best Switch games. So grab this deal on the neon OLED, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 256GB microSD if you've yet to venture into Hyrule.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

