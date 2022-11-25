Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live: save big on games, accessories, and consoles

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are flying in at the moment, and we're catching them all right here. Whether you're after a new console with a solid discount, or you're stocking your library with the latest and greatest titles, there's a saving out there for everyone. We're bringing you all our favorite deals as soon as they hit our desks right here, weeding out the offers that aren't worth your time in the process. That means you can sit back and relax - we're doing all the graft for you.

We've already seen some of the best console deals of the year in 2022's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, with the return of the $299 / £259 Mario Kart bundle and some surprising savings on the OLED edition to boot. Many of these headline offers have started leaving the shelves already, though, so if you spot a price you like below we wouldn't recommend waiting.

We've been tracking Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for years now, and we watch all these prices year-round as well. That means we know exactly what a good deal looks like, and where to find the rarest offers. You'll find all our top picks below, but stay tuned for all our bounty as we roll through the big day itself.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the US