Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live: save big on games, accessories, and consoles

All the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as soon as they happen

By Matthew Forde
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are flying in at the moment, and we're catching them all right here. Whether you're after a new console with a solid discount, or you're stocking your library with the latest and greatest titles, there's a saving out there for everyone. We're bringing you all our favorite deals as soon as they hit our desks right here, weeding out the offers that aren't worth your time in the process. That means you can sit back and relax - we're doing all the graft for you. 

We've already seen some of the best console deals of the year in 2022's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, with the return of the $299 / £259 Mario Kart bundle and some surprising savings on the OLED edition to boot. Many of these headline offers have started leaving the shelves already, though, so if you spot a price you like below we wouldn't recommend waiting. 

We've been tracking Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for years now, and we watch all these prices year-round as well. That means we know exactly what a good deal looks like, and where to find the rarest offers. You'll find all our top picks below, but stay tuned for all our bounty as we roll through the big day itself. 

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Mario Party Superstars | $59.99 $29.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Mario Party Superstars

Walmart is certainly the top contender for Black Friday Switch game deals so far. The latest of which has Mario Party Superstars reduced to $29.00 (opens in new tab). Bringing together 100 minigames and five boards from throughout the series, this is Mario Party at its very best. Anyone for Bumper Balls?

UK: £49.99 £36.99 at Currys (opens in new tab) 

SanDisk 512GB memory card | $99.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC Memory Card

This might be one the best Black Friday deals we've come across in the US yet. Amazon has reduced the price of a SanDisk 512GB memory card by a huge 60% – meaning you can take home one of these bad boys for only $39.99 (opens in new tab). It's the lowest price we've seen for a long, long time and we imagine these will sell out fast, so take advantage while you can. Ideal for expanding your Nintendo Switch's memory. 

UK: £94.99 £49.89 at Amazon  (opens in new tab)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $29.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Animal Crossing New Horizons Black Friday deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the most peaceful games to ever exist, has received a lovely discount at Walmart – now priced at $29.00 (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen for the game since it launched and nets you a saving of more than $30. The perfect Switch game for the holidays.

UK: £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) 

Splatoon 3 | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Splatoon 3 deal Black Friday

Jumping to the UK briefly, Splatoon 3 has been cut in price by 26% at Amazon. Available at its lowest cost since the game launched in September this year, you can now paint the town red for just £36.99 (opens in new tab). It's a great third-person shooter with a single-player campaign full of action platforming and frantic multiplayer that is fun for all ages. The US hasn't got that many discounts at the minute but we'll keep looking.

US: $59.99 $52.80 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) | $35 Dell gift card | $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Future deal

If you're not fussed with Mario Kart 8, though, you can save on the limited edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons model of the Nintendo Switch, with Dell offering a free $35 gift card (opens in new tab) for any purchase of the console. While we've seen offers of $75 gift cards in the past, nothing like that has come up yet and if you're after the adorable Animal Crossing Switch, this is a good option.  

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $399 $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals with bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Let's get straight to the big guns - this Mario Kart 8 bundle is comfortably the best of today's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. And perhaps of the year, for that matter. Want the console and a game? This is the ultimate combo. At $299 via Walmart (opens in new tab) rather than almost $400, you really can't go wrong. It only comes out to play during Black Friday though, so is likely to get snapped up fast. Move quickly to avoid disappointment! 

The same offer is available in the UK too, where it's £259.99 at Very (opens in new tab). Exceptional value, this one.

Good morning, and welcome to official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. We'll be here all day, bringing you the offers that matter most, so that you can relax without having to trawl the virtual aisles. From console bundles to record low prices on games, there's plenty out there for the picking right now, so we're jumping straight in with our live coverage of the full event. 