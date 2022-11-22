Live
Black Friday laptop deals live: the biggest and best offers available now
Save hundreds now on Dell, ACER, Microsoft models before the Black Friday rush
Welcome! No, you haven’t overslept. It’s not Black Friday already but there are plenty of early Black Friday laptop deals to get stuck into before the big day. Whether it’s something to squeeze into a budget or if you are planning to splash out on a swanky new piece of kit for gaming on the go, there’s something for you here.
The big question: where do you start? Retailers often throw out tempting Black Friday laptop deals early, promising hundreds of dollars/pounds off sleek models. And this year is no exception. It can be tempting to open your wallet up at the first big deal, but we’re here to highlight the best offers we’ve seen so far in the lead up to Black Friday itself so you can spend your money wisely.
Already, as you’ll see below, we’ve found some great laptops for cheap. There are some fantastic Dell laptops for under $400, $500 off the LG Gram 17, and hundreds of dollars off Microsoft’s increasingly popular Surface line. So scroll on down for those and links to the sites giving you the best value for money in the pre-Black Friday window.
Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the US
- Amazon: $500 off 1TB an LG Gram 17 laptop, and more! (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Dell laptops from less than $400 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Hundreds of dollars off the Inspiron range – and going fast (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: Savings on Microsoft’s Surface range, including $200 off the Pro 9 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Deals galore on big-name brands, including MSI GF63 for under $500 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save over £200 on the ASUS Vivobook, perfect for everyday use (opens in new tab)
- Currys: On a budget? Currys have cut this ACER model to under £300 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Big savings on limited quantity deals: up to 45% off (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Hundreds off on HP, Lenovo and ASUS laptops (opens in new tab)
Inspiron 16 laptop |
$849.99 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Dell’s Inspiron range has always been a favorite at GR HQ, and the 16 model is a lightweight powerhouse that can cater to a wide range of needs. A bigger screen and a punchy processor makes this stand head and shoulders above its predecessors. It’s currently a snip at $300 off its typical price. This is in short supply, too, so expect these to go fast.
UK:
£898.80 £778.80 at Dell (opens in new tab)
ACER Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop |
£429 £299 at Currys (opens in new tab)
This ACER Aspire 3 might not boast the hardware of the LG Gram, but it definitely does the business on a budget. For under £300, you can’t get much better value for money than this all-purpose machine. It’s also a cheap alternative for those who need a second machine for long-distance travel and commutes.
LG Gram 17 (with Intel 12th Gen i7 and 16GB RAM) |
$1799.99 $1299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Let’s start off with a big one. Amazon has currently cut the ultra-powerful LG Gram 17 by $500, a saving of over 25%. If you’re looking for a powerhouse of a laptop, this is one of your best bets. Its under-the-hood specs make it ideal for a mix of gaming, work, and browsing, while over 12 hour battery life ensures it’ll run and run throughout your day. The perfect choice for those who want something a bit more premium this Black Friday.
UK:
£1649.99 £1249.99 (opens in new tab)
Ready? We’re about to highlight some of the best Black Friday laptop deals from around the ‘net. Amazon, Best Buy, John Lewis, and Walmart have already pulled the trigger on getting their discounts a little earlier than expected. Big-name brands, including HP, Dell, Microsoft, and ASUS, have had some of their flagship models cut in price by hundreds, meaning there’s likely a bargain waiting for you a few days early. Result. Keep with our live blog for more over the coming days.
