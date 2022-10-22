7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

This weekend there's plenty to stream, no matter where you have a subscription. Over on Netflix, there's everything from new crime thriller movie The Stranger (not to be confused with the 2020 Netflix series with the same name), Paul Feig's fantasy flick The School for Good and Evil, the second season of German historical drama Barbarians, and a new installment of reality series Love is Blind (come on, everyone needs a bit of light relief).

Over on Amazon Prime Video, Chloë Grace Moretz and Midsommar's Jack Reynor star in new sci-fi series The Peripheral from Christoper Nolan and Lisa Joy, AKA the creators of Westworld. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes arriving every Friday. On Apple TV Plus, you can catch new movie Ray and Raymond, which stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers, while Spider-Man 3 is now on Disney Plus in the UK.

The Stranger – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Netflix's latest original movie has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 96% from critics on the review aggregator site. The Stranger follows two men (played by Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris) who are – you guessed it – strangers, but the pair form a friendship, which is a great comfort to them both. However, it soon becomes clear that they are hiding the huge secrets of their past from each other, while a huge police operation closes in the background.

Barbarians season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Two years after the first season raced up the streamer's top 10, Barbarians season 2 finally arrives on Netflix. The German drama is set during the time of the Roman Empire, around 9AD, 20 years into the Romans' occupation of Germania (modern-day Germany, as well as parts of France, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Switzerland), and the subsequent rebellion of the Germanic tribes. Season 1 ended with a bloody and dramatic finale, so season 2 looks set to start with a bang.

The Peripheral – Prime Video

(Image credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson and produced by the creators of Westworld, The Peripheral is described as a hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind and what lies beyond. The story follows Burton (Jack Reynor), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as he's hired for a security job in what he thinks is cyberspace. However, when his sister Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something terrible.

Raymond and Ray – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke team up in this new Apple TV Plus movie to play half-brothers who've spent their lives in the shadow of their terrible father. However, his funeral offers the brothers a chance to reinvent themselves. Rodrigo García wrote and directed the movie – he's also directed episodes of shows like The Sopranos, In Treatment, and The Affair. Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Gravity and Roma, is on board as a producer.

The School for Good and Evil – Netflix

(Image credit: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

The School for Good and Evil follows two friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who find themselves chosen to attend the titular school. Split into two, one half educates the next generation of fairytale villains, while the other coaches a new cohort of heroes. The friends are split up and left to the mercy of the school's no-nonsense faculty, played by Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. You can listen to our interview with Paul Feig on the latest episode of Inside Total Film (opens in new tab).

Spider-Man 3 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Sony)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

The third and final installment of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy sees Peter Parker preparing for a future with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). However, a few obstacles stand in his way – namely the villain trifecta of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace), and his old friend Harry Osborn (James Franco), AKA New Goblin. The cast also includes Bryce Dallas Howard as Gwen Stacy, J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and Rosemary Harris as Aunt May.

Love is Blind season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Love is Blind, the reality TV show where contestants get engaged after only hearing each other's voices, returns for a third season. A new batch of contestants take to the "pods", where they communicate sight unseen and try to find a potential partner for life. Think it sounds ridiculous? We do too, but that's all part of the fun. Tune in for perfect escapist TV for a lazy weekend on the sofa.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.