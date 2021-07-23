6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another search for something new to watch. With streamers absolutely packed with excellent movies and TV shows, it can be hard to settle on something to stream. That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best new TV shows and movies streaming this weekend to help you kick back and relax with a new blockbuster or binge-watch.

This week, we've got everything from a behind the scenes peek at the making of an MCU series with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki, to the return of He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and the second season of a hit Apple TV Plus series with the highly-anticipated next installment of Ted Lasso. Plus, everything on our list is available in either the UK or the US (or both), so you can kick back and relax whichever side of the pond you're on. Get scrolling to check out everything new to stream this weekend.

Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus's feel-good heart-warmer is back with Ted Lasso season 2. Jason Sudeikis returns as the titular football coach, with new additions to the cast including Sarah Niles' sports psychologist Sharon Fieldstone, who brings a new dynamic to the series. After AFC Richmond were relegated from the Premier League in the season 1 finale, Coach Lasso certainly seems to have his work cut out for him – and season 2 begins with the team still struggling to win games. The first episode hits the streamer today, with the rest of season 2 following weekly.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Loki may have wrapped on Disney Plus, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to Tom Hiddleston's trickster just yet. Assembled: The Making of Loki is streaming now, and pulls back the curtain on the MCU's third outing on Disney Plus. Hear from the cast and crew about how the God of Mischief's time-travelling, multiverse-exploding adventure was put together – and when you're done, you can check out how WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were made, too, in the other two episodes of the series.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

It's time to head back to Castle Grayskull. This isn't just any old Masters of the Universe story, though. This is billed as the final battle between good and evil, directly following on from the classic 1980s series no less. The talent behind it is enough for newcomers and veterans alike to be excited: Kevin Smith's wonderfully geeky guiding hand is backed by the voice talents of the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Couple that with a gloriously bright, kinetic animation style and you've got all the makings of a modern-day classic that capably reinvents He-Man for a new generation.

M.O.D.O.K. – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Hulu/Marvel)

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

You've marveled over WandaVision and lost your mind over Loki but, quietly, MODOK has also cemented itself as another member of Marvel's Mount Rushmore of bizarrely brilliant series.

The finale, out on Disney Plus Star in the UK, marks the perfect opportunity to jump on the bandwagon of a show that fuses Robot Chicken, a little bit of Rick and Morty, and Patton Oswalt's always-impeccable comic timing as down-on-his-luck supervillain MODOK to great effect. Watch it all this weekend. Go on, you know you want to.

Sky Rojo season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Sky Rojo, the action-packed series from the creator of Money Heist, follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp, Romeo, (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). In season 2, the three women are armed and they have a plan – and a grudge. After showdowns and near-death experiences aplenty in season 1, it looks like things aren't slowing down any time soon in season 2.

The Last Letter From Your Lover – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Love stars Felicity Jones as Ellie, a journalist in modern-day London who discovers a collection of love letters detailing an intense but ill-fated affair in the '60s. Ellie then becomes obsessed with uncovering the identity of the two lovers and finding out how their story ends. Shailene Woodley also stars as a '60s socialite with a perfect life, alongside Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, and Ncuti Gatwa.