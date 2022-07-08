7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.

As for movies, Netflix has the family-friendly animation The Sea Beast and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, the terrifying Tawainese horror movie Incantation. Over on HBO Max, you can get yourself even more hyped for the upcoming prequel movie Furiosa with Mad Max: Fury Road, while Amazon Prime Video audiences in the UK can catch Birds of Prey, which sees Margot Robbie return to the role of Harley Quinn and wreak havoc on Gotham City. In short, there should be something for everyone streaming this weekend.

The Boys season 3 finale – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

The Boys has form for explosive finales – and season 3’s farewell episode promises to be no different. After last week’s Soldier Boy reveal, Homelander now has daddy issues and a legion of superpowered adversaries all gunning for Vought’s lead Supe. While a fourth season has been confirmed by Amazon, that doesn’t mean the end can’t come sooner for some of our favorites. With the likes of Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk in the firing line, there's a high chance not everyone will come out of this unscathed. For more, check out our explainer on The Boys season 4.

The Sea Beast – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Karl Urban voices Jacob Holland, a legendary hunter of sea monsters in Netflix's latest animated family caper. When a young girl named Maisie Bramble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his ship and befriends the most dangerous sea creature of all, Jacob is forced to rethink everything. The voice cast also includes Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, and Kathy Burke, while Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams helmed the movie.

Incantation – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Hit Tawainese horror movie Incantation is finally going global thanks to Netflix. After its domestic release back in March, the movie has become the highest-grossing film of the year in Taiwan and the highest-grossing Tawainese horror movie of all time. The found-footage movie is inspired by a true story about a family of cult worshippers and follows a woman who is willing to go to great lengths to protect her daughter from an inherited curse.

Black Bird – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

New limited series Black Bird is inspired by real events and stars Taron Egerton as a successful high school football player and son of a well-respected cop who's sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. However, he's offered a choice – enter a maximum-security prison and befriend a suspected serial killer in order to extract important information, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no chance of parole. The cast also includes Greg Kinnear and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles.

Mad Max: Fury Road – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

George Miller's 2015 reboot of the Mad Max franchise sees Tom Hardy take on the title role as he joins forces with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to escape from Immortan Joe, the ruler of the dystopian wasteland, along with his five wives. The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, the most received by any single film at that year's ceremony. A prequel, Furiosa, is also on the way, with Anya Taylor-Joy set to play a younger version of Theron's character.

Killing Eve season 4 – Hulu

(Image credit: BBC)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

After premiering on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK back in February, season 4 of Killing Eve finally arrives on Hulu this weekend. The final installment of the hit show sees Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as former intelligence agent Eve and assassin Villanelle, who are still embroiled in a mutually obsessive game of cat and mouse. Sex Education's Laura Neal takes over as the head writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the new season.

Birds of Prey – Prime Video

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in director Cathy Yan's Suicide Squad spin-off. After breaking up with the Joker, Harley is threatened by Gotham City crime boss Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) as she tries to protect teen pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). She joins forces with Dinah Lance, AKA Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Helena Bertinelli, AKA the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to take Sionis down.