7 New HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's that time of the week again, which means there are even more excellent movies and TV shows to stream this weekend. We've rounded up our top picks of the bunch here, to help you kick back with the best of the best this Saturday and Sunday.

On Apple TV Plus, there's moody period drama The Essex Serpent, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, while on HBO Max, you can check out The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie.

For some blockbusters, you can see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, or try M. Night Shyamalan's Old – both are streaming on HBO Max this weekend. If neither of those are quite your style, though, there's Operation Mincemeat on Netflix in the US, or Conversations with Friends on Hulu and BBC iPlayer.

So, without further ado, scroll on to check out everything you should be streaming this weekend.

How I Met Your Father – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

The How I Met Your Mother spin-off sees Hilary Duff return to the small screen as Sophie, a hopeless romantic looking for love in New York City. Kim Cattrall narrates the show as Sophie from the year 2050, telling her offscreen son the story of how she met his father. It's finally arrived to the UK on Disney Plus, and in the US, you can catch the series streaming on Hulu, too.

The Matrix Resurrections – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The fourth installment in Lana Wachowski's franchise picks up some 60 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions and follows Neo as he attempts to live an ordinary life. Problem is, he can't seem to distinguish between fantasy and reality. After being visited by a group of rebels and a programmed version of Morpheus, Neo must follow the white rabbit once more.

Old – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

M. Night Shyamalan’s twisty thriller has arrived on HBO Max. The film focuses on a beach that rapidly ages its vacationers – and the unlucky people trapped there can't leave. Things quickly get very creepy indeed, and, naturally, as this is a Shyamalan movie, all is not as it seems. The film stars Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Gael García Bernal, Rufus Sewell, and Vicky Krieps.

Operation Mincemeat – Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, and Matthew Macfadyen star in World War II drama Operation Mincemeat. The movie is a fictionalized retelling of the 1943 military mission that saw the Allies attempt an assault on Sicily to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe. It falls to two intelligence officers Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen) to try and stop the annihilation of their forces. You can find out more about the John Madden-helmed movie from our chat with the cast.

The Essex Serpent – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Adapted from Sarah Perry's best-selling novel, The Essex Serpent is a brooding telling of the turn-of-the-century story. It follows recently widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) as she heads to a small village in Essex where it's rumored a serpent is terrorizing the locals. Here, she encounters local pastor William Ransome (Tom Hiddleston) who is desperately trying to curb the hysteria growing in his parish. Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Clémence Poésy, and Jamael Westman all also star in this new period drama directed by Clio Barnard and written by Anna Symon. The first two episodes land on May 13, with the remaining four released weekly.

The Time Traveler's Wife – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The first episode of the HBO Max adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name arrives this Sunday, May 15 – and in the UK, the series will air on Sky Atlantic on May 16. The series stars Theo James and Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie, who play married couple Henry and Clare. The problem is, Henry can travel through time – but he can't control when or where he goes, or even how long he's gone. David Nutter directs, while Steven Moffat wrote the series.

Conversations with Friends – Hulu/BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu/BBC iPlayer

The creators of Normal People are back with their second adaptation of a Sally Rooney book. This time, it's Conversations With Friends, Rooney's first novel about friendship, love, and ambition. The BBC Three and Hulu co-production follows friends and ex-girlfriends Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) as their lives become entangled with artistic couple Nick (Joe Alwyn) and his wife Melissa (Jemima Kirke). Romance blossoms as the characters attempt to wrestle with issues of infidelity in this coming-of-age mini-series. All 12 episodes of Conversations With Friends will be available on Hulu in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Sunday, May 15.