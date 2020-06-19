6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Mubi movies and shows to watch this weekend

That's another week of lockdown done, who knows how many more to go. At least we have a whole rost of new Netflix shows to watch. And if what's new on Netflix this month doesn't suit your streaming needs, then fear not, as we also have a few movies from other streamers, including Disney Plus and Mubi (because, frankly, their latest addition, Pain and Glory, is worth seeking out immediately).

So, what are you waiting for? Get on scrolling and find out the best of what's new on streaming this weekend (20 June)!

The Politician season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Ryan Murphy's satirical take on American politics returns, and this time, Ben Platt's Payton Hobart has progressed from trying to become president of his school's student body to running for a seat in the New York State Senate. This time around, he's up against Judith Light's Majority Leader Dede Standish. The new series has already won rave reviews, and at just seven episodes long, is one to get through this weekend.

Rick and Morty season 4A – Netflix

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Available: Netflix UK

It may not be the entire batch of season 4 episodes, but you can now watch the opening half of the latest Rick and Morty season – which include some of the best Rick and Morty episodes yet. The Adult Swim series continues its inimitable brand of high-concept, shock-factor comedy with episodes that spoof parallel universes (did somebody say ‘fascist wasps’?), heist movies, time travel, and more snakes than you can shake a Glootie at. It all adds up to a quick slice of sci-fi that’ll keep you consistently laughing through all five episodes.

7500 – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Available: Worldwide

If you want your new movie itch to be scratched before cinemas re-open, you could do a lot worse than 7500, out now on Amazon Prime Video. Why the name? That’s the emergency code for a hijacked airplane – and a situation that co-pilot Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has to deal with at 20,000 feet, no less. He has to juggle hostage negotiations, landing a plane, and the emotional weight of knowing his girlfriend is among those in danger. It all makes for a pulse-pounding thriller that’s sure to be recommended left, right, and centre after this weekend.

Percy Jackson – Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: Worldwide

While this 2010 adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved children’s books may not stay all that faithful to the original text, the mythical adventure is the perfect movie to watch with your family. The eponymous Percy Jackson finds himself enrolled in Camp Halfblood for the summer, a place where the children of gods come together. That’s right, Percy Jackson is the son of Poseidon himself, only, he doesn’t know that yet. What follows is a heartwarming journey to find his father and return the lightning stolen from Zeus, he just has to avoid terrifying greek gods along the way. Be sure to catch Percy Jackson on Disney Plus, in anticipation of their upcoming series adaptation.

Pain and Glory (Mubi)

(Image credit: Pathe)

Available: UK

Pedro Almodóvar’s 21st feature film Pain and Glory stars Antonio Banderas, who won best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for the role, as director Salvador Mallo. The movie acts as a stylized summary of the famed Almodóvar’s own life and work, and reunites various actors that he has worked with over the years. It’s full of life, deeply moving, and often hilarious. Catch it while you can on Mubi, as movies are only available for 30 days on the carefully curated platform.

The Men Who Stare At Goats – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: BBC Films)

Available: US

With an all-star cast (George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, Jeff Bridges) and based on a book by Jon Ronson, The Men Who Stare At Goats should be an ultimately winning formula. And while this movie about an investigation into how the US military tried to employ psychic powers as a weapon may have that winning formula, it sometimes falls a little short of the mark. Still, it's worth watching for Clooney's performance, which is torn straight from a Coen Brothers flick.