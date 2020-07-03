6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Running out of things to binge? Impossible! As our rundown of what’s new to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus shows, streaming services are still pumping out everything from addicting true-crime documentaries to best-in-class boxsets on a weekly basis. To save you the hassle of flicking through watchlists and content libraries all weekend, we’ve narrowed it down to six of the best things you should be watching from July 3 onwards.

Among the highlights this week is Hamilton, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-starring musical now making ‘The Room Where it Happens’ your very own on Disney Plus. Frozen 2 also joins the House of Mouse’s ever-growing list of animated adventures, while all seven seasons of Mad Men are now available to stream in full on Amazon Prime Video. There are even some Unsolved Mysteries over on Netflix for to help unleash your inner detective.

Unsolved Mysteries – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

33 years since its very first episode, one of the original true crime documentaries has returned to Netflix with a fresh new look. Before there was Making a Murderer, Don’t F**** With the Cats, and Tiger King, there was Unsolved Mysteries. The weekly series ran from 1987 to 2002, and original episodes – complete with cheesy reenactments – remain perfect binging material. Every episode focuses on a different real-life mystery, and the creep factor remains high throughout the entirety of the new series. “Mystery on the Rooftop” explores the suspicious case of Rey Rivera, who fell to his death from the roof of a historic Baltimore hotel, and “House of Terror,” tells the story of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, who disappeared after his wife and four children were found murdered in their home. No need to stream the series in order, but every instalment is worth hiding behind the sofa and watching.

Mad Men – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: AMC)

Available: UK and Europe

Pour yourself an Old Fashioned – Mad Men is now available to stream again. It was a worrying month for those who needed their fill of Don Draper and the rest of Madison Avenue’s colourful cast of characters, but the classic AMC series has made the leap from Netflix over to Amazon Prime Video.

Those looking to dive into Mad Men for the first time should know they’re in for an all-timer that ranks up there with the likes of The Sopranos, The Wire, and Breaking Bad. Yes, it’s that good.

Part-period piece, part-slow burn character study, the series revolves around the life of Don Draper, a top creative at a high-end 1960s New York ad firm. The affairs, secrets, and, yes, the ads, not only reflect the turbulent times of the Swinging Sixties, but also tell us a little something about our own world, one ravaged by a destructive mix of consumerism and self-centredness. It’s arguably more relevant than ever.

Hamilton – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

We’re sure you don’t need us to remind you of the Hamilton hype – after all, it broke records with 16 Tony nominations (11 of which it won), a Grammy win, and a Pulitzer Prize. Lin Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical won hearts all over the globe with its Broadway debut in 2015, and the cast was even invited to the White House to perform for Barack Obama. Thanks to widespread lockdown, the theatre industry has been exploring how to make shows more accessible, and Disney Plus have given us the best of the best with a professionally recorded movie of the original Broadway production. Turn off the house lights and make sure all your phones are on silent please, audience members, the show is about to begin. Check out how to watch Hamilton on Disney Plus wherever you are.

Frozen 2 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Everyone’s favourite royal sisters are back for more adventures in this long-awaited sequel to Disney’s smash hit Frozen. This time, Elsa (Idina Menzel) isn’t quite settling into her new magical life as well as she thought, and begins to hear a mysterious voice. As she sets out to discover who or what is calling her, she hopes to find the origin of her ice powers but gets a little more than she bargained for. Meanwhile, the kingdom of Arandelle is in danger, but this time Anna (Kristen Bell) has to step up to the plate in place of her sister and learn that just because she doesn’t have powers, it doesn’t mean she’s not magic all on her own. Featuring an enchanting soundtrack that feels grounded and bolder than the first movie, Frozen 2 will leave you humming along long after the credits have rolled.

Jurassic Park – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

The movie that kickstarted a billion-dollar phenomenon – and the image of a half-naked Jeff Goldblum that’s burned into our collective conscious for all time.

Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park sees dinosaurs brought back from extinction thanks to advances in cloning technology. Naturally, a dino-themed theme park is the first idea to springs to mind and, even more naturally, things go terribly, terribly wrong.

In drops Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm to help tidy up the T-Rex-shaped mess in a movie that’s just as exciting and adrenaline-pumping today as it was in 1993. Plus, with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion set to reunite the trio, there’s never been a better time to dip back in and relive the Jurassic Park franchise.

Hanna season 2 – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon)

Available: Worldwide

Hanna’s world has turned upside down in the second season of the Amazon Prime original series. Having lost her father figure, Erik, and seeing her mother’s killer, Marissa, seemingly turn into an ally during the first season’s finale, Hanna is left to pick up the pieces and take the fight back to Utrax.

And take the fight back she does – with season 2 promising more of the hard-hitting fights and plot twists that punctuated the debut season. Hanna’s infiltration of Utrax also opens her up to a whole new world, one filled with the teenage angst and mystery that has always operated so readily at the fringes of Hanna’s life thus far.