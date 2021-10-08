6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

The end of another week means another batch of fresh streaming recommendations from us. Whatever you're in the mood for this weekend, you're likely to find it on one of the streamers. You can settle in for a movie night with Black Widow, which is now available to watch at no additional charge on Disney Plus if you didn't catch the Marvel big-screen offering the first time around. You can also catch the recent sci-fi release Voyagers on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for something spooky, there are two new additions to Amazon's Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology to sink your teeth into, as well as Robert Eggers' uncanny The Lighthouse on Netflix in the UK. Fancy something a bit more family-friendly? No problem – Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney Plus shouldn't give you too many night terrors, and there's also Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix. Happy streaming.

Black Widow – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Black Widow, the first big-screen installment in Marvel Phase 4, has finally arrived free on Disney Plus. The movie sees Scarlett Johansson’s titular Natasha Romanoff reunite with her estranged family – Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff – to take down the Red Room, controlled by the villainous Dreykov (Ray Winstone). Set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the movie fills in some of the gaps in Natasha’s mysterious backstory, while its post-credits scene sets up more stories to come in the MCU.

Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Over two decades on, wannabe Pokémon Master Ash Ketchum still wants to be the very best, like no one ever was. The 23rd movie in the hit catch-‘em-all franchise sees Ash and his beloved ‘mon Pikachu cross paths with the Tarzan-esque jungle boy Koko and his guardian, the legendary Pokémon Zarude.

Things take a turn for the worse when the jungle’s Healing Spring becomes the target of an Avatar-style plan to tap all of its resources. It’s up to Ash, Pikachu, Koko, and Zarude to protect the jungle, ward off Team Rocket (naturally), and the shadowy Dr. Zed. If you’re a lapsed Pokémon fan or just want a dose of nostalgia – you could do a lot worse than Secrets of the Jungle this weekend.

Welcome to the Blumhouse – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Following on from last week's additions, two new installments of Welcome to the Blumhouse arrive on Amazon Prime this weekend in the form of The Manor and Madres. The former follows Judith (Barbara Hershey), who moves into a nursing home housed in a historic building after suffering a mild stroke, where she starts to believe that a supernatural force is killing the residents. The latter is set in the '70s and sees a Mexican-American family move to a migrant farming community where things are not quite as they seem.

Voyagers – HBO Max

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Voyagers follows a group of teenage astronauts in the not-so-distant future who are sent on a mission to colonize a habitable planet after climate change has wreaked havoc on the Earth. However, things descend into conflict and paranoia when they realize that their emotions and personalities are being suppressed onboard the spaceship. The cast includes Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Tye Sheridan, while Neil Burger, who's previously helmed movies like Limitless and Divergent, wrote and directed.

Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The Muppets have long kicked their heels under the Disney umbrella – but Haunted Mansion is a spooktacular return to form.

Gonzo the Great and Pepe the Prawn must navigate the creepy corridors and ghoulish galleries of the Haunted Mansion with Will Arnett as their Ghost Host guide and a house of famous (and felt) faces populating the runtime of the film, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Beaker, Statler, and Waldorf. Don’t worry, perennial Muppet faves Kermit and Miss Piggy also show up – alongside some of the more obscure roster of Muppets – in a fun-filled family adventure to help kick off Halloween season.

The Lighthouse – Netflix

(Image credit: A24)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix

Robert Eggers’ atmospheric, moody tale of two lighthouse keepers has arrived to Netflix in the UK. Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the film follows a young lighthouse keeper (Pattinson) who joins DaFoe’s older character on a remote island battered by the elements. Not all is as it seems, and mermaids, seagulls, and strange goings-on abound in this haunting film, which will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.