6 New Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

Lupin Part 2 – Netflix

Lupin was one of 2021's surprise hits when it debuted on Netflix, enrapturing tens of millions of households worldwide. Now the shock factor has worn off, attention has turned to how the gentleman thief, played by Omar Sy, can steal our hearts a second time around. Everything is set up for success, too: the explosive next set of episodes will center around the kidnap of Assane's son and the pursuit of the overarching villain, the portly Pellegrini. Expect more thrills, spills, and Assane's inimitable roguish charm to see us through to the weekend.

Loki – Disney Plus

Everyone's favorite God of Mischief is back on Disney Plus, headlining his own series. While Loki died in Infinity War, the version in the series is a variant that split from his timeline during the events of The Avengers, as depicted in Endgame. Still with us?

The first episode introduces us to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, in charge of protecting the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Be prepared for Loki to face some home truths and a lot of weird bureaucracy. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku.

In the Heights – HBO Max

An adaptation of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical of the same name, In the Heights has arrived to HBO Max and theaters in the US. The film follows Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights with a dream. You can't go wrong with a feel-good musical spectacular in a year like this.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos – who played Laurens in the Hamilton original Broadway cast – along with Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Ariana Greenblatt, and Miranda himself.

Zenimation season 2 – Disney Plus

Disney + ASMR? It's a winning formula. The second season of Zenimation draws from Disney's storied animated history to bring you bite-sized chunks to help you unwind and relax. Take the first episode of the new season – "Rain" – which includes everything from Tarzan, The Lion King, and even never-before-seen footage from Raya and The Last Dragon to keep us cool, calm, and collected. Whether you need a peaceful detour this weekend or just want to take a quick trip through some of your favorite Disney movies in unique fashion, Zenimation should be your first port of call.

Awake – Netflix

Gina Rodriguez stars as a former soldier in this new Netflix original movie where humanity suddenly loses its ability to sleep. Of course, the impact of sleep deprivation is severe – and soon the disorientation and hallucinations start to kick in, as Rodriguez's Jill struggles to keep her family safe. To make matters even more complicated, electronics have stopped working, and the cure to the sleeplessness could involve Jill's daughter. Don't watch before bed!

Along with Rodriguez, Awake stars Ariana Greenblatt, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, and Shamier Anderson.

The Departed – Amazon Prime Video

For many, this is Martin Scorsese's best post-Goodfellas work – and with good reason. Matt Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a Special Investigations Unit member working as a mole inside the Irish Mob. He's joined by another, Leonardo DiCaprio's Billy Costigan Jr., as the pair work to bring down the gang of paranoid criminals amid a tangled web of double-crosses, backstabs, and more than one shock death. A thriller that'll have you on the edge of your seat until its final moments, The Departed is a classic that would automatically stand as most directors' finest work. It speaks to Scorsese's talents that it's not quite that cut-and-dry.