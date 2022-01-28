6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you've got an empty weekend ahead of you, there are plenty of new additions to all your favorite streamers to fill your free time. You can get stuck into a new series with Korean high school zombie drama All of Us Are Dead on Netflix or The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the streamer's satirical take on murder mystery thrillers.

If it's movies you're after, there's plenty of those too – for starters, HBO Max subscribers can watch Reminiscence, a sci-fi noir film from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy. Meanwhile, those in the UK can catch The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss on Netflix or M. Night Shyamalan's The Village on Prime Video. And, if you're looking for something a little more family-friendly, there's The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Disney Plus – there's certainly no shortage of choice out there this weekend.

All of Us Are Dead – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

After the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, it seems South Korean dramas are a winner for Netflix. And now there's a new contender on the horizon: All of Us Are Dead, a coming-of-age horror thriller set during a zombie apocalypse. The 12-part series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Kristen Bell stars in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on the glossy thriller that's taken the world of fiction by storm in recent years. She plays Anna, a heartbroken woman whose life mostly consists of drinking wine and watching life go by without her from her window – that is, until a handsome stranger moves in across the street and she witnesses a murder (or does she…?).

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

One-eyed weasel Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg) is joined by possum duo Crash and Eddie in this new Ice Age spin-off as they find themselves having to face off against the dinosaurs who live in the Lost World. Classic Ice Age characters Manny and Ellie the mammoths, Sid the sloth, and Diego the saber tooth tiger also make an appearance, but with different voice actors to the original movies.

Reminiscence – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's feature directorial debut sees Hugh Jackman play Nick Bannister, a closed-off veteran who runs a company that offers clients the chance to relive any of their memories with his associate Watts (Thandiwe Newton). However, when the mysterious Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) comes into Bannister's life (and promptly disappears) things start to get complicated, quickly escalating into violent crime with Mae seemingly at the center of it all.

The Invisible Man – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix

Loosely based on H.G. Wells' classic novel of the same name, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, a woman who believes she's being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend. However, no one believes her – because he supposedly died by suicide shortly after she left him. As a scientist specializing in optics, she thinks that he's found a way to make himself invisible – plenty of jumpscares and creepy moments ensue.

The Village – Prime Video

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch today: Prime Video



In The Village, the inhabitants of an isolated 19th Century settlement are haunted by the mysterious creatures that live in the woods surrounding their town that make it impossible to leave. However, this is an M. Night Shyamalan movie, so things aren't quite as they seem (if you've made it nearly 18 years without finding out the twist, we salute you). The movie's stacked cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, William Hurt, and Sigourney Weaver.