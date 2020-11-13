6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend, another bumper crop of new streaming releases. Whatever you’re after, we’re sure you’ll find it in these new additions to Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus. If you want some lighthearted comedy on a rainy winter day, you can start working your way through all nine seasons of Scrubs. Or, if the news isn’t doing it for you anymore and you want to give yourself a real fright, you could check out the latest season of American Horror Story. Then, on Netflix, the streamer has Peak TV show The Crown back again – and the reviews have been stellar.

And, as always, we’ve got some more extensive guides to your favourite streaming services if you need further inspiration, from TV shows on Amazon to movies on Disney Plus .

American Horror Story: 1984 season 9 – Amazon

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Amazon Prime in the UK, Netflix in the UK

Following the announcement that season 10 started filming last month, you can finally stream season 9 of Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology. Set – you guessed it – in 1984, this season is described as being heavily influenced by classic slasher movies like Friday the 13th and Halloween. It follows a group of young summer camp counsellors who learn that their camp has a dark past. Starring series regulars including Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Lily Rabe, this season also features some new faces like Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Pose’s Angelica Ross.

Inside Pixar – Disney Plus

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Inside Pixar is a documentary series about the people behind your favourite movies from the beloved studio behind Toy Story and The Incredibles. It’s made up of four episodes, each with five short stories centred around a shared theme. The theme of the first episode is “Inspired”, taking us through the journey from idea to execution with different Pixar creatives including Onward director Dan Scanlon and Kemp Powers, the co-director of the upcoming feature Soul . If you’re looking for some wholesome escapism, this one’s for you.

The Crown season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide (coming on Sunday)

Period dramas are perfect cosy, winter viewing and The Crown is no exception. Luckily, we’ve got season 4 to binge from Sunday. The new season continues to follow the life of Queen Elizabeth II, this time covering events from 1977 to 1990. This means we’ll be introduced to Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, and Margaret Thatcher, the UK’s first female prime minister, played by Gillian Anderson. We’ll also get our first glimpses of Princes William and Harry as kids.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Is it too early to start decking the halls? Netflix doesn’t think so, because you can catch its new Christmas musical this weekend. The movie’s score features songs by John Legend and there’s some big names in the cast too, including Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin. It follows a toymaker (Whitaker) and his granddaughter (Madalen Mills), who construct a magical invention that may change their lives forever. You can see what the Total Film verdict is in our review .

V for Vendetta – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: US (coming on Sunday)

Now onto something completely different – dystopian political action movie V for Vendetta , written and produced by the Wachowski sisters. It stars Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving and John Hurt in an alternative version of the future where a totalitarian regime is in control of the UK. The movie follows an anarchist called V (Weaving) who attempts to start a revolution through a series of elaborate terrorist attacks, dressed in a Guy Fawkes mask that has since become a common symbol at protests around the world.

Scrubs seasons 1-9 – Amazon

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: US (coming Saturday)

If that sounds a bit heavy, you could chill out with J.D. and Turk instead – all nine seasons of medical comedy-drama Scrubs will soon be available to stream on Amazon. Zach Braff plays the show’s protagonist, J.D., a young doctor fresh out of medical school. He also narrates the series with his internal thoughts, as well as occasional surreal fantasies and comical daydreams. We follow him through his career journey at Sacred Heart Hospital, along with his best friend Turk (Donald Faison) and a series of colleagues, mentors and romantic interests.