6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to watch this weekend

Every week, we bring you the best of what's new on streaming services around the world. This week, Netflix rules the roost, with multiple great new entries, including the addition of The Last Dance to Netflix US and The Kissing Booth 2 being made available worldwide. Other inclusions are Motherless Brooklyn and a Disney animated flick that you probably missed the first time around.

The Last Dance – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix/ESPN)

Available: US, UK

The Last Dance was released earlier this year on ESPN – and now, the great sports documentary finally comes to Netflix in the US. Centring on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' journey from underdogs to champions of the NBA, The Last Dance is riveting television for both sports fans and those with no interest in basketball at all. There's a reason Jordan became an international superstar – he oozes cool charisma and makes for an incredibly interesting character study.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

We could all do with something to lighten the mood. Thankfully, stand-up comedian and future The Rock costar (they will both appear in Jungle Cruise) Jack Whitehall is here to provide a rib-tickling set that takes aim at everyone from Donald Trump to his own crumbling personal life.

Expect plenty of the usual high energy from the posh Brit’s routine, filmed last year at Wembley Arena. It’s another notch, too, in the solid comedy collection that Netflix has been putting together in recent years, making it the home to find all of your favourite comedians telling some of their best gags and one-liners. Plus, with Whitehall maybe hitting it big in Hollywood from 2021 – this might be the last time we see him reel off a series of amusing anecdotes and cheekily playing to the crowd in his usual self-deprecating fashion.

The Kissing Booth 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Love is in the air. Following on from the events of the first movie, The Kissing Booth 2 sees Joey King’s Shelly juggling her long-distance relationship with new Harvard student Noah (Jacob Elordi), the fallout from her fraught friendship with Lee, and even a possible new addition in her love life. There aren’t enough eye emojis in the world for that last one.

Mostly, though, it’s another fix of the throwback teen dramas that seemed to go the way of the dodo with the O.C. in the mid-2000s. Who doesn’t love a bit of messy melodrama with a side of sun-kissed beaches and everyone looking absurdly attractive?

Bolt – Hulu

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

It’s time to give Bolt another chance. At the time it was perhaps rightly overshadowed by the likes of WALL-E and Kung-Fu Panda, but the Buzz Lightyear-style dog out of water story – combined with a Truman Show-lite setup – makes for a very fun movie.

Bolt (played by John Travolta) is a dog-turned-action-hero that thinks all of his superpowers are real. Once he escapes to the world away from film sets and slick executives, he suddenly discovers his upbringing was a little more, ahem, ruff than he first realised. While it’s not top-tier Disney, Bolt – much like its namesake – is scrappy and energetic throughout, making it perhaps one of the Mouse House’s most underrated films this century.

Motherless Brooklyn – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US

Edward Norton writes, directs, and stars in this neo-noir crime thriller, which centres on a New York City-based private investigator with Tourette syndrome. Based on the book of the same name, Motherless Brooklyn sees Norton's Lionel Essrog attempt to find out who murdered his mentor. The cast is star-studded – Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, and Michael K. Williams to name only a few – and the reviews are excellent. Well worth seeking out if you have an HBO Max subscription.

The Blade trilogy – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: New Line/Marvel)

Available: UK

We're slightly cheating here – but for good reason. The Blade trilogy are all now available on Amazon Prime in the UK, and the first two are particularly excellent superhero-vampire flicks. Blade, after all, was the first "modern" superhero movie, paving the way for X-Men, Spider-Man, The Dark Knight, and – eventually – the Avengers movies. Wesley Snipes is excellent as the eponymous day-walker, and the second movie is a great look at Guillermo Del Toro's first big-budget picture. The third one is rightly maligned, though worth watching for that early Ryan Reynolds action.