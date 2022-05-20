7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

As for TV shows, there's Night Sky on Prime Video if you're in the mood for sci-fi, along with a new installment of animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots on Netflix, while Now and Then on Apple TV Plus will give you a thriller fix. Meanwhile, over on Peacock, there's Angelyne, a miniseries based on the real-life of the titular '80s LA socialite, who's played by Emmy Rossum.

Jackass 4.5 – Netflix

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

A new Jackass movie is coming to Netflix – Jackass 4.5, which features cut footage from Jackass Forever . The fourth installment in the franchise premiered in February 2022 and sees original Jackass members Johnny Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Steve-O, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy return for the franchise's fourth feature-length outing. A host of guest stars, including Eric André, Tyler the Creator, and Machine Gun Kelly are also involved, while Jeff Tremaine is back in the director's chair.

Night Sky – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Prime Video's ambitious new sci-fi drama stars J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek as a married couple who discover a portal to a deserted planet in their backyard, a secret they've kept for years to protect the world from outsiders. However, when a young man enters their lives, things start going wrong, and they discover that there is more to this portal than they once thought. Juan José Campanella directs the series – he's previously helmed episodes of shows like Colony and Halt and Catch Fire.

Love, Death & Robots season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Love, Death & Robots returns for season 3 on Netflix. Each episode in the animated anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too. It's executive produced by David Fincher, as well as Deadpool director Tim Miller, and Mindhunter executive producer Joshua Donen. Fincher and Miller were originally developing a reboot of Heavy Metal, the animated sci-fi movie released in 1981, but the project eventually became Love, Death & Robots instead.

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Chip 'n' Dale are back, and they've had a makeover. Or Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) has, at least – he's had "CGI surgery" and is attempting to relive his glory days as part of the Rescue Rangers, while Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) is working as an insurance salesman. However, when an old friend goes missing, the pair must reunite once more to save him. The movie also features the voices of Will Arnett, KiKi Layne, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Check out our interview with director Akiva Schaffer here .

Angelyne – Peacock

(Image credit: Peacock)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne in this new miniseries, a real person who caught the public's attention in the '80s after taking a set of LA billboards featuring photos of herself and her name, which resulted in offers for film roles, magazine interviews, and TV show appearances. The series is loosely inspired by the 2017 article from The Hollywood Reporter that revealed Angelyne's secret past as a Polish-born daughter of Holocaust survivors, and the cast also includes Martin Freeman, Lukas Gage, and Hamish Linklater.

The Valet – Hulu/Disney Plus

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu/Disney Plus

The Valet stars Samara Weaving as Olivia, a movie star who faces a PR disaster when the paparazzi captures a photo of her with her married lover (Max Greenfield). However, a valet named Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) is also caught in the photo, and he's enlisted to pose as Olivia's boyfriend as a cover-up, thrusting him into the limelight against his better judgment. This is your classic fish out of water rom-com – catch it on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Now and Then – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

New thriller series Now and Then follows a group of close-knit college friends whose lives are changed forever when a weekend of graduation celebrations ends in tragedy. Two decades later, the group is reluctantly reunited at their class reunion when a blackmail threat puts all their lives in danger. The series has two timelines, so, as the title might suggest, it cuts between the action in flashbacks to 2000 and back to the present day in 2020. The ensemble cast includes The Flight Attendant's Rosie Perez.