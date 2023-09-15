The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Welcome to the weekend – and to another batch of recommendations of all the best new streaming releases. It's a big week for movies, with some of the summer's biggest hits now available to watch at home: Pixar's most recent release Elemental is now on Disney Plus and Fast X is now streaming on Peacock. In other movie news, El Conde, the latest film from Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín, is now on Netflix, and recently released comedy Theater Camp is streaming on Hulu.

As for TV, The Morning Show season 3 premieres on Apple TV Plus, and Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds-fronted sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham returns for a second season on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Meanwhile, over on Prime Video, Jenna Coleman plays a wronged wife plotting revenge in new thriller series Wilderness.

Elemental

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Set in a world of anthropomorphized elements of nature, Pixar's latest Elemental charts the unlikely love story between fire element Ember (Leah Lewis) and water element Wade (Mamoudou Athie). The movie was a slow burn at the box office, debuting to Pixar's lowest opening weekend since the '90s before eventually becoming the #1 animated movie at the international box office – and now you can tune in from the comfort of your own home.

For more on Elemental, check out our interview with the movie's director Peter Sohn and stars Athie and Lewis .

El Conde

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Translating to 'The Count' in English, El Conde centers on Chilean fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet – except, in this movie, directed by Spencer helmer Pablo Larraín, he's a 250-year-old vampire. The real Pinochet died in 2006, but this version at the age of 91 decided to stop drinking blood and give up his eternal life. Unhappy with how he's remembered in the world and the attitude of his leeching family, he decides it's time to die – that is, until a vampire-hunting nun catches his eye.

Wilderness

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Jenna Coleman and The Invisible Man's Oliver Jackson-Cohen star in Wilderness, a new thriller series from Prime Video. The pair play a married British couple who have recently started their dream life in New York City and seemingly have it all – until Liv (Coleman) discovers Will (Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair. When Will proposes a trip around the US national parks, Liv agrees, but with a different kind of vacation in mind… All six episodes are available to stream now.

The Morning Show season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back as news anchors Alex and Bradley for The Morning Show season 3. This time around, there's a new billionaire thrown into the mix in the form of Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, who takes Alex into space and may or may not be buying UBA. Nicole Beharie also joins the cast for the new season, and we can expect guest appearances from Will Arnett, Stephen Fry, and Tig Notaro. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Fast X

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Peacock

Start your engines – the penultimate installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is now on Peacock if you missed it on the big screen back in May. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is back, and he comes up against new antagonist Dante (Jason Momoa) who wants revenge for the death of his father and the loss of his family's fortune. The movie has a predictably stacked ensemble cast, including franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges, Brie Larson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

Theater Camp

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Theater kids, assemble. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Ayo Edebiri star in Theater Camp, a comedy that lovingly pokes fun and celebrates the highs and lows of performing arts summer camp. When founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma and her clueless son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) takes over the running of AdirondACTS – and its failing finances – it's up to the kids and the counselors to band together and stop the curtain falling permanently on their beloved camp.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2

(Image credit: FX)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Ted Lasso may have come to an end, but a real-life soccer underdog story continues with the second season of Welcome to Wrexham. After Wrexham FC missed out on promotion at the end of season 1, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, and the rest of the team are doubling down on their efforts to ensure the squad is in the best shape possible. The club's celebrity owners also have to contend with a royal visit, as well as more bureaucratic obstacles. The season 2 premiere is streaming now and new episodes are released every Tuesday.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.