7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here.

Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a Train, arrives on Netflix, while Goodnight Mommy, an American remake of the 2014 Austrian movie of the same name, hits Prime Video with Naomi Watts in the lead role. Plus, US viewers can catch new historical crime thriller The Outfit on Prime, while UK Disney Plus subscribers can watch Guillermo del Toro's award-winning The Shape of Water.

As for TV shows, The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show, depending on which side of the pond you're on) is back for its thirteenth season on Netflix and All 4, while The Handmaid's Tale season 5 and Atlanta season 4 are now streaming on Hulu.

Do Revenge – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train gets a Gen Z reimagining with Do Revenge, a new Netflix drama starring Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke. The pair play high school students Drea and Eleanor who are both suddenly rejected by their peers – a topless video of Drea is leaked and rumors are spread about Eleanor – so they decide to team up and take down each other's bullies. Sophie Turner and Sarah Michelle Gellar also star.

Goodnight Mommy – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Cult Austrian thriller Goodnight Mommy has had the English-language remake treatment at Prime Video. Starring Naomi Watts, the movie follows twin brothers who are sent to stay with their mother and are surprised to find her covered in bandages from a recent procedure that she claims was cosmetic surgery. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced that the person under the bandages isn't actually their mother.

The Great British Bake Off – Netflix/All 4

Available: US/UK

The most wholesome reality show on TV is back. A new cohort of bakers are going head to head in the Bake Off tent competing for the approval of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are back as presenters. Season 13 started airing on Channel 4 in the UK earlier this week and it arrives on Netflix in the US this weekend, kicking things off with a classic: Cake Week.

Atlanta season 4 – Hulu

Available: US

Atlanta is back for its fourth and final season. While season 3 of the Donald Glover-fronted comedy drama took place and was filmed in Europe (in cities including Amsterdam, London, and Paris), season 4 sees Earn (Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) return to their roots in the titular Georgia city. The first two episodes are out now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 – Hulu

Available: US

The Handmaid's Tale returns with a bang after the explosive season 4 finale. While June (Elisabeth Moss) is dealing with the fallout of her showdown with Commander Waterford and attempting to fight Gilead from afar, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is attempting to raise her profile in Canada. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with new episodes following every Wednesday for the rest of the season. Stay tuned for a UK release date.

The Outfit – Prime Video

Available: US

The Imitation Game screenwriter Graham Moore makes his directorial debut with The Outfit, a crime thriller starring Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale. Set in '50s Chicago, Rylance plays Leonard, a tailor whose main customers are a family of gangsters who use his shop as a stash house. However, events take a turn for the tragic one night, and Leonard must use his wits to survive.

The Shape of Water – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Guillermo del Toro's supernatural romance stars Sally Hawkins as Elisa, a mute cleaner working at a high-security government laboratory. She falls in love with a humanoid amphibian creature who is being held captive in the facility and plots to help him escape. The Shape of Water was nominated for 13 Academy Awards after its release in 2017 and won four, including Best Picture and Best Director. The movie also stars Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

