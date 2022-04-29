7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another new weekend comes another new selection of streaming recommendations – and it's a big week for the small screen. On Netflix, crime drama Ozark reaches its long-awaited conclusion with season 4 part 2, while beloved sitcom Grace and Frankie also returns for its final installment.

Over on Prime Video, Undone is back for season 2 as it continues to explore grief and family dynamics in rotoscope animation, while Elisabeth Moss takes on another nail-biting thriller in new series Shining Girls on Apple TV Plus. Snowpiercer, the small-screen take on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie, is also back for a new season – new episodes air weekly on HBO Max in the US and Netflix in the UK.

US viewers can sink their teeth into Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu, a new hard-hitting crime drama starring Andrew Garfield, while UK viewers can enjoy season 2 of the Kat Dennings-led Dollface on Disney Plus.

Ozark season 4 part 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Netflix’s crime drama comes to its end with Ozark season 4 part 2. The final 7 episodes have a lot to deal with after part 1 ended with new cartel boss Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera) shooting dead Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery). With Ruth (Julia Garner) ferociously swearing vengeance, and the Byrdes relying on Javi for their freedom from a life of crime, trouble is undoubtedly ahead. Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney back as Wendy Byrde, and Verónica Falcón joining the cast as Javi’s mother Camila.

Grace and Frankie season 7 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Having already dropped the first four episodes of its seventh and final season back in August, Grace and Frankie is back with 12 more – and they’re sure to be as heartwarming and hilarious as all those that came before it. Fans can expect to see the unlikely besties, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, get up to all sorts of antics in the last chapter, as well as a long-awaited cameo from the pair’s 9 to 5 costar Dolly Parton.



Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry also reprise their roles. Well, it wouldn’t be much of a send-off without the whole gang present, eh?

Undone season 2 – Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Undone returns to Prime Video for season 2 – the animated series features the voice of Alita: Battle Angel's Rosa Salazar as Alma, a woman whose concept of time is drastically altered after a near-death incident. She discovers that she now has the ability to travel through time and space, and sets out to use her newfound abilities to get some answers regarding her father's death. Bob Odenkirk is also part of the rotoscoped series' voice cast.

Shining Girls – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Based on the 2013 book by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls is a new drama series available on Apple TV Plus. Early reviews of the show have praised Elizabeth Moss’ powerful performance as traumatized newspaper worker Kirby Mazrachi. Picking up years after a brutal attack left her with a slippy grasp on reality, her character learns a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams up with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to confront her past and uncover the truth in this unflinching thriller.

Snowpiercer season 3 – HBO Max/Netflix

(Image credit: TNT)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max/Netflix

Snowpiercer is back for season 3, with new episodes airing weekly on HBO Max in the US and on Netflix in the UK. Season three picks up with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s still hidden on the train.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Andrew Garfield leads this new hard-hitting crime drama as a police detective who finds his faith shaken by a horrific crime within the Latter Day Saints church community. The mini-series, based on the book of the same name and the real-life crime, focuses on the death of a Mormon mother and her baby daughter. The harrowing series also features a star-studded cast including Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Rory Culkin, as it slowly reveals who is behind the horrific murders.

Dollface season 2 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

WandaVision star Kat Dennings plays Jules Wiley, a newly single woman who finds herself reconnecting with the friends she drifted away from while she was dating her former long-term boyfriend. Season 1's finale saw Jeremy (Connor Hines), the ex, ask Jules to get back together with him – an offer she rejected. Season 2 (which premiered in the US on Hulu back in February) tracks the fallout of that decision. Matthew Gray Gubler, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song, and Shay Mitchell also star.