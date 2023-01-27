The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

A new weekend means a new batch of streaming recommendations. Whichever platform you prefer, whether that's Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, or something else, you'll find a brand new movie or TV show to get stuck into here.

Starting off with Netflix, there's new comedy movie You People that boasts an ensemble cast including Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, while there's a new supernatural teen drama to binge, too, thanks to the release of Lockwood & Co. Over on Prime Video, rom-com queen Jennifer Lopez is back with the action-packed shotgun wedding, while the Ted Lasso team have got a new Apple TV Plus series, Shrinking.

It's a good week for TV, as Knives Out helmer Rian Johnson's new series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, is now streaming on Peacock (no word on a UK release yet, unfortunately), and superhero comedy Extraordinary debuts on Disney Plus and Hulu.

You People – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Jonah Hill and Lauren London star in this new Netflix comedy about a clash of dynamics and expectations between a new couple's respective families. An impressive ensemble cast makes up Ezra (Hill) and Amira (London)'s relatives, including Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Rhea Perlman. Hill also co-wrote the script with director Kenya Barris, who's also helmed movies like Girls Trip and created the show Black-ish (and its various spin-offs).

Lockwood & Co. – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Based on the book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co. is set in the midst of a ghost pandemic and follows a group of three teenagers (played by Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati) who make up London's only adult-free ghost-hunting agency. Joe Cornish, best known for helming 2011's Attack the Block, featuring John Boyega's breakout performance, is the show's lead writer and director. For more on the spooky series, check out our interview with Cornish .

Shotgun Wedding – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Shotgun Wedding follows a couple (played by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) who gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding, just when they both start getting cold feet about their relationship. As if that wasn't stressful enough, the rom-com takes a turn when the entire party is taken hostage and their lives are suddenly all in danger. The movie is helmed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore and the cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and D'Arcy Carden.

Shrinking – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

New comedy Shrinking stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules, ignoring his training and ethics, to tell people exactly what he thinks. He's also on board as a writer and executive producer, along with Ted Lasso showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer and Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein. Harrison Ford will play Segel's fellow therapist in his first major TV role. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes releasing on Apple TV Plus every Friday.

Poker Face – Peacock

Available: Worldwide

Natasha Lyonne stars in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face as Charlie Cale, a gifted ex-gambler who can always detect a lie. The series is an old school, case-of-the-week mystery that begins every episode with a murder – putting a modern spin on the 'howdunnit' format popularized by Columbo. The star-studded cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Benjamin Bratt, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson, and Dascha Polanco.

Extraordinary – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

New comedy series Extraordinary stars Máiréad Tyers as Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower – except her. The show was renewed for a second season before season 1 had even premiered, so Disney must be expecting big things from this series, written and created by newcomer Emma Moran. The show is available to stream worldwide on Disney Plus, except for the US, where you can find all eight episodes on Hulu.

Teen Wolf: The Movie – Paramount Plus

Available: Worldwide

The Teen Wolf gang is back. Over five years after the final season of MTV's hit supernatural teen drama aired, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), and co. return to our screens in feature-length form. Cast members Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and more are also back, while showrunner Jeff Davis has penned the script. The movie follows werewolf Scott as he's forced to protect his town from a new threat.

