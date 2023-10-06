The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Looking for something new to stream this weekend? We've got you covered. This week's TV offerings see the return of several beloved shows: Loki season 2 premieres on Disney Plus, which sees Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson return to the TVA. Plus, French thriller series Lupin returns for Part 3 on Netflix and pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death season 2 is now on Max.

Meanwhile, when it comes to movies, spooky season is well and truly here. Blumhouse's new slasher-comedy Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka, is out now on Prime Video, while a prequel to 2019's Pet Sematary, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, has arrived on Paramount Plus and Haunted Mansion is now on Disney Plus after hitting cinemas earlier this year. If you're not in the mood for things that go bump in the night, new erotic thriller Fair Play is now streaming on Netflix.

Loki season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The God of Mischief is back, with Loki season 2 now streaming on Disney Plus. The season premiere, out now, sees the trickster (Tom Hiddleston) back at the TVA and his and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)'s showdown with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of season 1. As you might have guessed, things are now looking a little… different now. Can Loki make things right, or this one mess too far? New episodes air every Thursday night (or Friday morning, if you're in the UK).

Lupin Part 3

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After a break of more than two years since his last small-screen outing, professional thief Assane Diop returns in Lupin Part 3. Now in hiding, he's separated from his wife and son – and he's not happy about it. Hatching a plan to start a new life away from France, he realizes that he can't quite escape his past, and we all know what they say about best laid plans… All seven episodes in Part 3 are available to stream now.

Totally Killer

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

New Blumhouse slasher-comedy Totally Killer follows 16-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), the daughter of the sole survivor of a the Sweet Sixteen Killer who targeted her high school friend group in 1987. When the killer strikes again 35 years later, Jamie travels back to the '80s to try and put a stop to the murders before they happen.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Nahnatchka Khan, who also helmed the rom-com Always Be My Maybe.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Set 50 years before 2019's Pet Sematary, Bloodlines explores the backstory of John Lithgow's Jud, who's played by Jackson White in the prequel. Dreaming of escaping his hometown of Ludlow, Maine, Jud discovers a cemetery that brings sinister secrets to life and ties him to Ludlow forever. The cast of the movie, which skipped a theatrical release and went straight to Paramount Plus, also includes Pam Grier, David Duchovny, and Forrest Goodluck.

Fair Play

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After his critically acclaimed supporting role in Oppenheimer, Alden Ehrenreich has turned his sights to something very different: Netflix erotic thriller Fair Play. He stars opposite Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor as a recently engaged couple whose relationship is pushed to its limits and threatens to unravel completely after one of them gets promoted at a cutthroat hedge fund firm. The movie, directed by Chloe Domont, premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Haunted Mansion

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Based on the theme park ride of the same name, Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson as a single mother who moves into a suspiciously cheap mansion in New Orleans with her nine-year-old son. However, they soon find out that they're not the only residents of the house – or not the only living residents, at least. In an attempt to get rid of the ghosts, she enlists the help of a former paranormal investigator (LaKeith Stanfield), a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a history professor (Danny DeVito).

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Justin Simien.

Our Flag Means Death season 2

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Our Flag Means Death returns for a second season, taking place back aboard the Revenge and onto the high seas with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and co. A new season means new faces too, including Ruibo Qian's mysterious Susan. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday. There's no UK release date for the new season yet, unfortunately.

For more on the series, check out our interview with showrunner David Jenkins.

