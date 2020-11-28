Need a new laptop? HP and Dell have cut prices on some of their best mid-budget machines

By now, your laptop or PC is probably wheezing. Working from home will do that to a machine that’s used for work, play, and kicking back to stream at the end of a long day. Thankfully, HP and Dell have stepped in to cut costs across the board on some of their best all-round, most reliable laptops.

While these aren’t going to be pushing Cyberpunk 2077 levels anytime soon – and there are plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptop discounts should you want to – these are perfect for a family’s second laptop, a reliable work laptop, or to play retro titles and some of the biggest games from the past few years. Hundreds of dollars could be saved – and you can beat the manic Cyber Monday deals rush in the process.

The HP 17-inch laptop – highlighted above – is probably the pick of the bunch. The 12GB RAM is a big standout for those looking for more memory-intensive tasks and gaming. The storage can also be upgraded in the checkout if need be.

The HP Pavilion laptop (which I’m literally writing with now, go figure) is another solid all-round choice for $449. It’s deceptively light, powerful, and works just as well on your commute to the office as it does for movie night.

HP Laptop - 17z-ca300 (with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U + 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage) | $699.99 $419.99 at HP

This laptop is practically perfect for those who need to work from home in the coming months. The 12GB of RAM means everything will move at a breezy pace and you can even mix-and-match components at the checkout if you want something a little beefier to play the latest games on.

HP Pavilion Laptop - 14t-dv000 (with i5 processor + 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage) | $549.99 $449.99 at HP

Not everyone needs a beastly gaming rig, right? This Pavilion laptop is dependable as anything on the market - it is HP, after all - and has the specs to lift it past some of the other more affordable laptop options out there



If you need to compare and contrast, Dell have a fantastic lineup this weekend too. The Inspiron 15 5000 is down to $489.99 and comes with the same AMD Ryzen processor as the HP 17z. Dell just edges it in our estimation but this is another great pick and you can’t go wrong with either, especially if you’re looking for a long-term machine alongside a more gaming-intensive rig. There’s even 20% off a Dell 4K monitor should you be looking to upgrade your entertainment setup.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 | $629.99 $489.99 at Dell

Looking to upgrade your Dell laptop? The Inspiron range should be your next port of call. For under $500 you're getting a portable powerhouse that can let you stream on-the-go, make the most of your Steam library, and more.

Dell 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor | $449.99 $359.99 at Dell

Complete your gaming setup (or 'work' room. Don't worry, we won't tell) with this nifty little 4K monitor from Dell.

