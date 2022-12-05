Morocco vs Spain live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Spain will be looking to make it to quarter-final stages of the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, as they take on Morocco in this penultimate Qatar 2022 last-16 clash.

The last time La Roja made it past this stage was on their way to winning football's biggest prize in South Africa back in 2010. Standing in their way of progress are an impressive Moroccan side which claimed a surprise first-placed finish in Group F, ending the group above the much-fancied Croatia and Belgium.

Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, the Atlas Lions are likely to prove tough to break down for the Spanish, having conceded just two goals during the group phase, The in-form Youssef En-Nesyri will meanwhile be familiar to the opposition's backline, with the striker currently plying his trade at La Liga side Sevilla.

Spain remain one of Qatar 2022's favourites, but their failure to hang on to a one-goal lead against Japan on the final matchday in Group E will likely have sent jitters around Luis Enrique's camp coming into this tie.

This last 16 match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET at the 44,667-seater Education City Stadium at Qatar 2022. Read our guide on how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Morocco vs Spain live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Morocco vs Spain live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Morocco vs Spain live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) ITV

Viewers based in the UK looking to watch Morocco vs Spain can do so on free-to-air ITV One. Coverage starts at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 6. That also means you can live stream for free via ITV's new on-demand streaming service, ITVX (opens in new tab). ITVX is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITVX content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FOX1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream at 10am ET / 7am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes FOX and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Round of 16 clash between Morocco vs Spain at 10am ET / 7am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

