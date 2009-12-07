Moon Wins Indie Award

Acclaimed low budget British SG movie Moon won awards for best film and best new director at The British Independent Film Awards this weekend.

The film, about a lone worker coming to the end of a three year work cycle on the moon, starred Sam Rockwell and Kevin Spacey as the voice of a robot, Gerty (which will make a great pub quiz question in the years to come). And it is BRILLIANT! If you haven’t seen it yet, rectify the situation now.

Meanwhile, everybody’s favourite Doctor Who companion that never was, Carey (Sally Sparrow) Mulligan won best actress for her role in An Education.