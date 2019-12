A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Hammer time! As we await Kenneth Branagh's big screen version of the thunder god here's a pulse-pounding pop-art take on the Norse superhero. It's by a talented chap called Marc Basile, whose work pays tribute to Marvel's founding father Jack 'King' Kirby. Check out more of his fine stuff at http://marcbasile.blogspot.com/