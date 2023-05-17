Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals: best VR deals we expect to see

Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals are set to provide the perfect opportunity to jump into the world of VR for the very first time. Everyone is aware that this kind of technology is still not the cheapest by any stretch of the imagination, but the Quest 2 is our favorite for its accessibility and cheap price within the market. On top of that, sales events like this provide a rare opportunity to get into VR without the need to break the bank.

With an entry point of $429 for the 256GB model and $399 for the 128GB model, the Meta Quest 2 is definitely one of the most affordable ways into VR gaming, especially when you consider that it's a standalone headset you don't need an expensive PC to use. It even took a price cut in March earlier this year for the 256GB model, meaning there's only a $30 jump for the higher storage model. That's a great sign and something we're hoping to see again over Memorial Day 2023.

Amid increased competition in the best VR headset market thanks to Sony's PSVR 2 – as well as rumors surrounding Apple's own VR headset coming to light, Meta will be likely to take advantage of the occasion with some big offers. Not to mention, since the Meta Quest 3 might make its first appearance later this year, it might spur the company on to hit some record-low prices. In the meantime, we'll be rounding up everything we expect to see for the best Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals below.

When do Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals start? Memorial Day 2023 is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 29th, 2023 with Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals starting to materialize most likely the weekend prior to the big day. As a result, you can expect offers to appear online from around May 27th, 2023. From our experience, these carry through until the big day (unless stock is sold out) with some deals even making it through until Wednesday (May 31st). Remember, if you see a good deal, jump on it. It might not last the duration of the full sale.

When will Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals end? Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals are most likely to end at midnight on May 29th, 2023. That said, a number of offers will probably continue through until a few days later – say May 31st. This isn't a guarantee, either. Never wait on a top deal once you find it. If we've learned anything over the last couple of years is that stock depletes quickly during these sales events.

What to expect from Memorial Day Meta Quest 2 deals 2023

(Image credit: Oculus )

Since launching in October 2020, the Meta Quest 2 has helped make VR more accessible thanks to its low price point. With PSVR 2 requiring a PS5 and the HTC Vive Pro 2 needing a high-end PC to run, we expect Meta to continue to advertise the VR unit as one of the best entry points for the technology.

The Meta Quest 2 (256GB) dropped from $499 to $429 in March this year, already doing its best to incentivize new customers. We've then seen bundles at that price that add in Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX for free. Two games that are both welcome but nothing earth-shattering. With that, we'd hope to see more substantial titles thrown in at that cost, like Resident Evil 4 VR, Beat Saber, and/or Iron Man VR.

Furthermore, the lowest ever price we've seen the Meta Quest 2 (256GB) drop to is $388.98 at Amazon. Again, we'd expect there's a chance that will be beaten come Memorial Day, if not one of the later sales events in the year. The same can be said for the 128GB version, which reached a low of $299 at Amazon once upon a time ago. While we don't expect it to drop that far this time around, we wouldn't be surprised if it was starting to close in on the $350 mark with a couple of games included.

We'd also expect to see some Meta Quest 2 bundles on the market, be that with games or accessories like an elite strap or carrying case. Regardless, if you've been looking at picking up a Meta Quest 2, Memorial Day 2023 will be a great time to pick one up and save easily 20% minimum if our predictions are right.

