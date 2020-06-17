Get a Man City vs Arsenal live stream: watch the premier league online tonight

With the first day of the premier league re-start mopping up the last two 'outstanding' games, a Man City vs Arsenal live stream is probably the standout means to celebrate football's return today. With enormous respect to Aston Villa and Sheffield United, a Man City vs Arsenal live stream is going to draw the online crowds more due to it being a top (ish) of the table clash between two of the 'big boys' of the Premier League. I know, it sounds very cliched and biased toward the big teams, but in reality, this game will really pull in the viewers.

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal The game between Manchester City and Arsenal gets underway at 8.15pm BST/3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT on Wednesday, June 17. UK readers will need to be Sky Sports subscribers to get this game, while in the US, Sling TV's Blue package is the best value option granting you access to NBC and NBCSN - plus there's a great FREE 3-day trial that'll get you going nicely.

Man City need to ensure they get off to a winning start in order to keep any sort of pressure on runaway league leaders Liverpool. It simply is a situation of every game being a 'must-win' fixture for Pep Guardiola's men. However, he and the Man City players are also grounded enough to know that the league competition is basically done and dusted so they are better off cementing their position, getting positive results, and preparing for next season.

Arsenal have had a mixed season, to say the least. However, there are very promising signs under the new stewardship of Mikel Arteta, and there were some very encouraging results before the season was paused with three wins on the bounce and only one defeat in their last ten games. Turn more draws into wins and Arsenal will surge up the table and would be a good bet for a European spot.

So it is another Master vs The Apprentice scenario and should make for a very intriguing match, with both managers and teams desperate - as everyone is - for a strong restart to the season.

Anyway, these two teams, regardless of hypothetical league finishes and so on, have some of the best players in all of European football so tonight's game should be a cracker, and finding out how to watch Man City vs Arsenal online is going to be a winning move for tonight's entertainment, so let's get to it.

Swot up on how to get a Premier League live stream here for all the action, no matter where you are

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the UK

Sky Sports

To the surprise of no-one, Sky Sports is the place to be in the UK if you want to watch Man City vs Arsenal online in the UK, with kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports is currently on sale at £18 per month instead of £22. You can add that to your existing package, or bolt it on if you're joining Sky from fresh. If you're not too keen to sign up for anything long term, there's another good option. Sky Sports is also available via Now TV which generally runs on rolling one-month contracts. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all Sky Sports channels and passes start at £9.99 for a day, or the rolling monthly pass is £33.99 A couple of those should see you through to the end of the season. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with Now TV, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US readers should head over to NBC to get their Man City vs Arsenal live stream for 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. The Matchday Pass is an option from NBC, which will set you back $39.99 and get you 140 exclusive live games. You could also go for the Premier League Pass, for $64.99, and get pretty much the whole thing - extending the coverage of live matches through to highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Man City vs Arsenal without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action if you time it right! Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Man City vs Arsenal then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Man City Vs Arsenal online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 3.15pm ET/1.15pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Man City vs Arsenal in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League will only be on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season - this makes it straightforward if you have one of their packages already and are in their ecosystem, so to speak. However, if you just want to stream the Man CIty Arsenal match online then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Thursday, June 17. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Man City vs Arsenal from wherever you are