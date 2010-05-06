Lose Your Boner Wednesday presents: Pika... wow

As a continuing effort to bombard your libido with ultra-confusing titillation, GamesRadar will scour deviantart.com for some of the most bizarre instances of videogame fetishism. This is by no means an artistic critique, nor a condemnation, but rather a further exploration into how our hobbies and sexuality intertwine. Also, boobs!

Do not ask yourself why this exists! It had to! The internet has rules, and this just so happens to be Deviantartist, nancherinvoking his God-given right to the sacred 34th. Instead, try and see how nancher is challenging you to think further into that flimsy concept you call a sexuality. You may want to pull up those pants and put away the hand lotion… because that’s a dude.



Above: The lack of nipples and pubic hair technically make this Safe-For-Work! [Source]

Obviously, no artist would embark on such an artistic endeavor were he not a knowledgeable fan. Thus, we can assume that natcher is well aware of the fact that female pikachus have a heart-shaped tail.



Above: Lusting after either oneDOES NOTmake youa bad person

So what you see above is a transsexual delight that should send Birdo fans into spinning cartwheels of arousal. Remember, it’s okay to be turned on by this sort of thing. Just let go and embrace the hermaphroditic pocket monster.

