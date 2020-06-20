Live stream Brighton vs Arsenal and watch the premier league online today

The weekend's Premier League re-start action continues and knowing how to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal is the way to go to keep the ball rolling this Saturday afternoon. What makes this game unusual in a way is that it is a televised game kicking off at the traditional Saturday afternoon time of 3pm in the UK. Having a 3 o'clock game televised is totally unheard of and is, in fact, forbidden by the football authorities in the UK (as it would negatively impact the attendance at games). Momentus indeed, and that means having a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream setup in time for kickoff will mean you're part of the historic occasion too - and, importantly, will bag you a good game of football too.

I must admit, as a West Ham fan, I'll have a close eye on this game and, in ruthlessly realistic terms, hope that co-London club Arsenal can do mine a favour here. Thus, the ramifications of this game - like all of them - go beyond these two teams.

Live stream Brighton vs Arsenal The game between Brighton and Arsenal kicks off at 3pm BST/10am ET/7am PT on Saturday, June 20. For quick directions, UK readers can head to BT Sport, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

In a strange way, Brighton may well have welcomed the enforced break somewhat: prior to it, they were in a period of very average form drawing four and losing one of their last five games and slowly slipping downwards instead of looking upwards. This break may have given them the chance to regroup and lean on the reset button a little and come out of the blocks with improved form and quality. They're not that many points away from safety really but they are part of the bottom six which, as it stands, is cut off from the rest from the league.

After losing badly Man City on Wednesday, Arsenal can now look to just move on with their lives. They need to put that result, and performance behind and get on with things - and this game should be on their radar as 'winnable' - at least on paper and with no disrespect to Brighton. More generally, Arsenal have had a mixed season, to say the least. However, there are very promising signs under the new stewardship of Mikel Arteta, and there were some very encouraging results before the season was paused with three wins on the bounce and only one defeat in their last ten games. Turn more draws into wins and Arsenal will surge up the table and would be a good bet for a European spot.

No matter who you support, be it these teams or anyone else, finding out how to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal and watch the Premier League online today is going to be a winning move this Saturday afternoon.

Live stream Brighton vs Arsenal in the UK

BT Sport

This is one of BT Sport's live Premier League games which is no problem if you're already with them for phone or broadband but if you're looking to change your broadband provider and get a nice new TV bundle too then there are some good options available at the BT site. If you only want something short term, without the long contract and broadband, then BT Sport is available on a one-month rolling contract deal too at just £25 per month. A decent option for a couple of months. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with BT Sport, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are. Whatsmore there are still two games to come today after this one so clear your evening's diary ahead of these fixtures:

West Ham vs Wolves, Saturday, June 20th @ 5.30pm BST on Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Saturday, June 20th @ 7.45pm BST on BBC

Set up a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their Brighton vs Arsenal live stream hit for the 10am ET/7am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Brighton vs Arsenal without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Brighton vs Arsenal in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 10am ET/7am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Brighton vs Arsenal in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Brighton vs Arsenal match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up late for this one though as a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in Australia kicks off at 12am AEST on Sunday, June 21. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



